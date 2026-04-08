Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) Market Insights Report 2026-2033 with Analysis on Gastroscopes & Colonoscopes, Knives, Injection Agents, Tissue Retractors, Graspers/Clips and Other Products

Growing demand for ESD is driven by rising GI cancer rates, technological advancements, an aging population, and increased training in ESD techniques. AI integration for better lesion detection and procedural planning enhances precision and outcomes.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Indication, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) market, estimated at USD 391.50 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 597.58 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2026 to 2033. This market growth is propelled by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers and advancements in endoscopic technologies. The American Cancer Society anticipates 31,510 new stomach cancer cases in January 2026, with a marked increase in esophageal, gastric, and colorectal cancer rates globally, underscoring the demand for advanced procedures like ESD.

ESD is a sophisticated endoscopic technique for en bloc removal of neoplastic lesions within the GI tract, particularly beneficial in managing early-stage GI cancers. Unlike endoscopic mucosal resection, ESD facilitates complete resection of larger lesions, improving pathological evaluation and organ preservation. This growth is further fueled by the aging global population, where conditions such as gastric cancer, primarily affecting older populations, necessitate less invasive procedures due to associated health risks.

The market continues to evolve, driven by the rising burden of GI cancers such as colorectal and gastric cancers. Colorectal cancer, a leading cause of cancer-related deaths, highlights the need for minimally invasive treatments like ESD, which promise higher curative resection rates and superior patient outcomes. The American Cancer Society projected 152,810 new colorectal cancer cases in the U.S. for 2024, emphasizing this trend.

Efforts to advance ESD adoption include increased awareness and specialized training programs for healthcare professionals. Organizations like FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH have introduced innovative training models, such as EndoGel, to enhance proficiency in ESD procedures through realistic simulations, thus broadening the accessibility and potential of this advanced technique.

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are anticipated to redefine the ESD landscape by enhancing lesion detection and characterization. AI-powered systems are expected to support procedural planning and execution, improving clinical efficiency and procedural precision. With AI integration, endoscopy procedures may achieve reduced variability in outcomes while expanding the reach of ESD techniques.

Market Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth and highlights the latest trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033, segmented by product, indication, end use, and regions.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Gastroscopes and Colonoscopes
  • Knives
  • Injection Agents
  • Tissue Retractors
  • Graspers/Clips
  • Other Products

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Stomach Cancer
  • Colon Cancer
  • Esophageal Cancer

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Hospitals
  • Outpatient Facilities

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Why You Should Buy This Report

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Future Trends
  • Actionable Recommendations

This report addresses:

  • Market intelligence for effective decision-making
  • Market estimates and forecasts (2018-2030)
  • Growth opportunities and trend analyses
  • Segment and regional forecasts
  • Competition strategy
  • Product innovation listings

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages125
Forecast Period2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$391.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$597.58 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The leading players profiled in this Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection market report include:

  • Olympus Corporation
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • PENTAX Medical (Hoya Corporation)
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
  • Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
  • Micro-Tech Endoscopy
  • Medtronic
  • CONMED Corporation
  • STERIS plc
  • Cook Group
  • Creo Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu2452

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                                Endoscope
                            
                            
                                Endoscopy
                            

                



        


    

        
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