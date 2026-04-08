Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) Market Insights Report 2026-2033 with Analysis on Gastroscopes & Colonoscopes, Knives, Injection Agents, Tissue Retractors, Graspers/Clips and Other Products

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Indication, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) market, estimated at USD 391.50 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 597.58 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2026 to 2033. This market growth is propelled by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers and advancements in endoscopic technologies. The American Cancer Society anticipates 31,510 new stomach cancer cases in January 2026, with a marked increase in esophageal, gastric, and colorectal cancer rates globally, underscoring the demand for advanced procedures like ESD.

ESD is a sophisticated endoscopic technique for en bloc removal of neoplastic lesions within the GI tract, particularly beneficial in managing early-stage GI cancers. Unlike endoscopic mucosal resection, ESD facilitates complete resection of larger lesions, improving pathological evaluation and organ preservation. This growth is further fueled by the aging global population, where conditions such as gastric cancer, primarily affecting older populations, necessitate less invasive procedures due to associated health risks.

The market continues to evolve, driven by the rising burden of GI cancers such as colorectal and gastric cancers. Colorectal cancer, a leading cause of cancer-related deaths, highlights the need for minimally invasive treatments like ESD, which promise higher curative resection rates and superior patient outcomes. The American Cancer Society projected 152,810 new colorectal cancer cases in the U.S. for 2024, emphasizing this trend.

Efforts to advance ESD adoption include increased awareness and specialized training programs for healthcare professionals. Organizations like FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH have introduced innovative training models, such as EndoGel, to enhance proficiency in ESD procedures through realistic simulations, thus broadening the accessibility and potential of this advanced technique.

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are anticipated to redefine the ESD landscape by enhancing lesion detection and characterization. AI-powered systems are expected to support procedural planning and execution, improving clinical efficiency and procedural precision. With AI integration, endoscopy procedures may achieve reduced variability in outcomes while expanding the reach of ESD techniques.

Market Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth and highlights the latest trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033, segmented by product, indication, end use, and regions.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Gastroscopes and Colonoscopes

Knives

Injection Agents

Tissue Retractors

Graspers/Clips

Other Products

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Stomach Cancer

Colon Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Future Trends

Actionable Recommendations

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts (2018-2030)

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional forecasts

Competition strategy

Product innovation listings

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $391.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $597.58 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

The leading players profiled in this Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection market report include:

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

PENTAX Medical (Hoya Corporation)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

STERIS plc

Cook Group

Creo Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu2452

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