PetPivot AutoScooper 12 Now Available in The UK: Helping Cat Owners Skip Daily Scooping

LONDON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetPivot, a US pet tech brand, just released the AutoScooper 12 automatic litter box in the UK. The device requires no app, no Wi‑Fi, and no subscription — ever.





Safety Engineered for Peace of Mind

The AutoScooper 12 prioritises physical safety over digital monitoring.

11-Sensor Real-Time Monitoring : 7 pairs of infrared sensors plus four Hall sensors track position continuously.

: 7 pairs of infrared sensors plus four Hall sensors track position continuously. Physical Anti-Pinch Protection : Half-gear structure prevents full rotation, reinforced by a 30° mechanical safety limiter.

: Half-gear structure prevents full rotation, reinforced by a 30° mechanical safety limiter. Active Obstruction Response : Cleaning cycle halts instantly upon detecting any obstruction.

: Cleaning cycle halts instantly upon detecting any obstruction. 360° Blind-Spot Scanning : Infrared matrix verifies the interior is clear before each cycle starts.

: Infrared matrix verifies the interior is clear before each cycle starts. Open-Top Safety Design: Allows free entry/exit, with sensors pausing operation if a pet returns mid-cycle.

Allows free entry/exit, with sensors pausing operation if a pet returns mid-cycle. Integrated Step Stool: Allows for small, disabled, and older cats to walk into the litter box with ease.

(Read about the AutoScooper's safety systems)

"We designed the AutoScooper 12 around one idea: keep cats safe without asking owners to trade privacy for convenience," says Jessie Peng. "The mechanical safety features work whether the internet is on or off — because your pet's wellbeing shouldn't depend on a cloud server."

The unit operates as a standalone device. No smartphone and no monthly fees. Plug it in and it works. This approach is intended for pet owners who want automation without connectivity, data sharing, or recurring costs.

Designed for Multi-Cat Households

While compact enough for smaller living spaces, the AutoScooper 12 is engineered to support homes with multiple cats. The waste drawer capacity is sized to reduce emptying frequency, and the sensor system can recognise multiple cats without triggering false cycles. This means consistent cleaning performance whether you have one cat or several — without requiring manual intervention after each use. For UK households managing busy routines, this reliability helps maintain a fresher home environment with less daily effort.

The AutoScooper 12 is ready to order now via its official store with The Pet Day discount.





About PetPivot

PetPivot designs standalone pet products that prioritise safety, simplicity, and user control. The AutoScooper line delivers automatic litter care without mandatory app connectivity, cloud dependency, or recurring fees. The company focuses on mechanical reliability over digital complexity, ensuring products remain functional and private for the long term.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Website: petpivot.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/683f368b-7346-4664-b56b-b7291f3fab01

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b14e358-3713-4150-a8d9-4c9524da381f