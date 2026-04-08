Stella-Jones’ First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ), (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter results:

Open to: Investors, analysts and all interested parties Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Live Webcast: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-925-467-567 Call: Local - Toronto: +1 (416) 855-9085

Toll Free - North America: +1 (800) 990-2777

Conference ID: 85640

The press release will be published before market opens the day of the conference call through Globe Newswire.

Please log on or dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to attend at this time, you may access a web recording of the meeting at the following link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-925-467-567. This recording will be available on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 as of 1:00 PM EDT until 11:59 PM EDT on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Media wishing to quote an analyst should contact the analyst personally for permission.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Stella-Jones Inc.

(the “Meeting”) will be held as a hybrid meeting:

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

In-person at:

1250 René-Lévesque Blvd. West, suite 3610

Montréal, Québec

Or virtually by webcast at:

https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-859-260-305

Password: stella2026 (case-sensitive)

Management will be available to speak with the media immediately following the Meeting.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, will be able to participate at the Meeting, in person or virtually, ask questions and vote, provided they comply with all of the requirements set out in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 12, 2026, available on the Company’s website. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting, in person or virtually, as guests, but in both cases, guests will not be able to vote nor ask questions at the Meeting.

Stella-Jones’ 2025 Annual Report is now available on the Company’s website .

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure essential to the electrical distribution and transmission network, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities companies with treated wood poles and crossarms, steel lattice towers and steel transmission poles, as well as North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.

Stella-Jones – Head Office

3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., # 300

Saint-Laurent, Québec H4R 2J8

Tel.: (514) 934-8666

Fax: (514) 934-5327



Contact

Investor Relations

David Galison

Vice-President, Investor Relations

Tel.: (647) 618-2709

dgalison@stella-jones.com Media

Stephanie Corrente

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel.: (514) 934-8666

communications@stella-jones.com



