MEXC Launches Eighth Anniversary Futures Team Trading Competition With 10 Million USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, has launched its eighth anniversary futures team trading competition, celebrating eight years of growth by giving back to users worldwide with a tiered prize pool of up to 10 million USDT. The competition runs from April 12, 16:00 to May 3, 15:59, 2026 (UTC), offering users multiple reward opportunities, including a newly introduced AI-powered team feature that enables users to compete with AI-driven strategies.

Early bird registration is now open and runs through April 12, 15:59 (UTC), with dedicated incentives for participants who join during this period. The first 1,000 early registrants to reach 50,000 USDT in trading volume during the competition will share a 20,000 USDT futures bonus pool. On the team side, captains of the first 100 teams to meet the minimum requirement of 10 qualifying members will each receive a 100 USDT spot reward, while captains of the top 20 teams ranked by qualifying member count will each receive a 500 USDT spot reward.

The competition features a range of reward activities throughout the event. Participants can complete daily tasks to earn spins on a prize wheel, with rewards of up to 2,026 USDT per spin. A daily trading volume leaderboard rewards the top 200 traders, with the leading participant eligible for up to 28,571 USDT per day. The individual profit rate contest rewards the top 100 traders with futures bonuses and XAUT (GOLD) spot rewards, with the top-ranked participant eligible for up to 200,000 USDT equivalent in XAUT. In the team profit competition, the top 10 teams share a 2,000,000 USDT allocation based on collective earnings.

Running concurrently with the competition, MEXC has introduced a limited-time 0-fee promotion on BTC and ETH trading. Spot traders across the platform can trade BTC and ETH pairs with 0 Fees, while futures traders with an M-Score of 600 or above are eligible for up to 20,000,000 USDT in weekly 0-fee trading volume, including 12,500,000 USDT for BTC and 7,500,000 USDT for ETH.

The competition marks a highlight of MEXC's eighth anniversary celebrations, reflecting the platform's commitment to delivering meaningful trading opportunities through 0-fee trading on major assets and diversified rewards, lowering barriers for users worldwide.

For more information and to register, please visit here .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.



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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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