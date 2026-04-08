Liberty Gold Reports Final Infill and Step-out Drill Results at the Black Pine Gold Project, Idaho

Rangefront Highlights1

1.04 g/t Au over 19.8 meters, including 5.28 g/t Au over 3.0 meters in LBP1247

0.68 g/t Au over 41.1 meters, including 1.47 g/t Au over 4.6 meters in LBP1249

Discovery Highlights1

0.64 g/t Au over 50.3 meters, including 2.27 g/t Au over 7.3 meters in LBP1185C

1.05 g/t Au over 32.0 meters, including 2.06 g/t Au over 12.2 meters in LBP1250

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to report final drill results from the remaining 56 drill holes from the 2025 drill program2. The 2025 drill program totaled 39,896 meters of drilling in 200 holes and was completed in late December.

“The 2025 drill program was a success by all metrics,” said Peter Shabestari, Vice President of Exploration. “We were able to execute and complete all of the planned programs for 2025 safely and on time. Rangefront showed significant growth and Discovery continues to surprise with new high-grade zones that will be followed up on in 2026”.

The goals of the 2025 drilling were to advance and support data collection for the on-going Feasibility Study, support Mine planning and permitting and add as many ounces as possible into the resource.

2025 Drilling included:

Core drilling for geotechnical in Rangefront for pit slope planning – 3 holes, 889 meters

Core drilling for metallurgy in Rangefront - 4 holes, 779 meters

Sonic drilling in the historic heap leach and waste dumps for grade estimation and metallurgical characterization – 26 holes, 1,469 meters

Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling for hydrologic characterization – 9 holes 1,868 meters

RC drilling for pit slope geotechnical – 13 holes 2,939 meters

RC for condemnation in planned heap leach and waste dump locations – 7 holes, 2,280 meters

RC for resource infill & offset in Rangefront, CD Pit and Discovery – 138 holes, 29,670 meters





Exploration and conversion drilling contributed to significant indicated resource growth at Rangefront in particular with a 25% increase in indicated ounces of gold from the 2024 Preliminary Feasibility resource (See press release dated October 10, 2024). The deposit area remains open for expansion to the to the north, east and west (see cross section in Figure 2 below).

Due to timing constraints and delays at the assay lab, the most recent resource study completed (See press release dated February 10, 2026) did not include results for 90 infill and exploration holes. It is expected that these holes and the additional drilling planned for 2026 will be included in a resource update expected in 2027.

Figure 1: Map of drill hole locations and highlights at Black Pine





Figure 2: Cross section of drill hole locations and highlights at Rangefront





Drilling is expected to begin again at Black Pine in late April and will consist of approximately 14,000 meters including 5,000 meters of exploration and resource class upgrades. Exploration drilling will be focused on Rangefront expansion, M Zone north, and Upper Burnt Basin. Additional drilling may be completed based on results and budgets.

1 Grams per tonne gold = “g/t Au”. Results are reported as drilled thickness, true thickness is approximately 70-100% of drilled thickness. Please refer to the full table at the link below for complete results.

2 Three remaining drill holes from 2025 are pending a QAQC review.

For a table showing complete drill results for the current release, see this link: https://libertygold.ca/wp-content/uploads/BP_Intercepts_20260408.pdf

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world’s most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit progressing through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company’s strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold’s commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has supervised the preparation and approved the information contained in the release.

QUALITY ASSURANCE – QUALITY CONTROL

Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.10 g/t Au. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals vary between 50% and 100% of the reported lengths due to varying drill hole orientations but are typically in the range of 70% to 90% of true width. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Limited in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t Au were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. For any samples assaying over 0.10 parts per million an additional cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. All holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited, with the Elko and Twin Falls prep lab listed on the scope of accreditation.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements or information concerning, future financial or operating performance of Liberty Gold and its business, operations, properties and condition; planned de-risking activities at Liberty Gold’s mineral properties; future updates to the mineral resource, the potential quantity, recoverability and/or grade of minerals; the potential size of a mineralized zone or potential expansion of mineralization; proposed exploration and development of Liberty Gold’s exploration property interests; the results of mineral resource estimates or mineral reserve estimates and preliminary feasibility studies; and the Company’s anticipated expenditures.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, timely receipt of governmental or regulatory approvals, including any stock exchange approvals; receipt of a financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, results or timing of any mineral resources, resource conversion, pre-feasibility study, mineral reserves, or feasibility study; the availability of drill rigs, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company’s mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; the timing or results of the publication of any mineral resources, mineral reserves or feasibility studies; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, timing of the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2026, in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for material differences between actual results and previously disclosed material forward-looking information, or as otherwise required by law.

Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein or incorporated by reference herein constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to us is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources

The information, including any information incorporated by reference, and disclosure documents of Liberty Gold that are filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities concerning mineral properties have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws.

Without limiting the foregoing, these documents use the terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources”, “inferred resources” and “mineral reserves”. These terms are Canadian mining terms as defined in, and required to be disclosed in accordance with, NI 43-101, which references the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) – CIM Definition Standards, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended. However, these standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the “SEC Modernization Rules”) under the United States Securities Act of 1934, as amended. The Company does not file reports with the SEC and is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards.

Without limiting the foregoing, these documents use the terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources”, “inferred resources” and “mineral reserves”. These terms are Canadian mining terms as defined in, and required to be disclosed in accordance with, NI 43-101, which references the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) – CIM Definition Standards, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended. However, these standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the “SEC Modernization Rules”) under the United States Securities Act of 1934, as amended. The Company does not file reports with the SEC and is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f8dd4e2-aeb1-4cc0-9e5b-5eec7daf579b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81e65bcd-ebdc-4cf7-8135-425499763391