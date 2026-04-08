Mobile BI Market Size to Hit USD 134.04 Billion by 2035, Driven by Real-Time Analytics and Cloud-Based Data Access | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mobile BI Market size was valued at USD 19.59 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 134.04 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.28% over the forecast period.

Due to rising demand for cloud-based solutions, mobile-enabled analytics, and real-time data access, the mobile BI market is expanding quickly. Businesses use mobile BI to make decisions more quickly, operate more efficiently, and foster better teamwork.





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The U.S. Mobile BI Market was valued at USD 5.50 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 36.59 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.86%.

Due to the widespread use of cloud-based analytics, AI integration, and real-time mobile reporting, which facilitate quicker decision-making, increased operational efficiency, and improved collaboration across sectors including BFSI, IT, and retail, the U.S. mobile business intelligence market is expanding.

Increasing Demand for Real-time Data Access and Mobile-enabled Analytics Across Enterprises to Drive Growth Globally

The use of mobile BI is growing as businesses need real-time data on tablets and smartphones to make decisions more quickly. Dashboards, reports, and KPIs are accessible to staff members at any time and from any location, increasing operational responsiveness and efficiency. The demand for mobile-enabled analytics platforms is driven by the trend toward remote work, cloud-based solutions, and digital transformation. Businesses want to speed up decision-making, improve teamwork, and give managers mobile visibility. Smooth data flow is ensured by integration with ERP, CRM, and other enterprise systems. Together, these elements hasten the use of mobile BI solutions in a variety of industries, propelling market expansion.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises dominated with 65% share in 2025 due to larger budgets, advanced IT infrastructure, and the need for real-time analytics across departments. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as affordable cloud-based mobile BI solutions are increasingly accessible.

By Solution

Software dominated with 71% share in 2025 due to its advanced analytics, visualization, and integration capabilities. Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as organizations increasingly rely on outsourced expertise for implementation, customization, and maintenance of mobile BI solutions.

By Application

Sales & Marketing Management dominated with 26% share in 2025 due to extensive use for lead tracking, campaign management, and customer insights. Supply Chain Management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as mobile BI helps track inventory, monitor shipments, and optimize supply chain processes.

By Business Function

IT dominated with 25% share in 2025 as IT departments extensively use mobile analytics for monitoring, reporting, and decision support. Operations segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as mobile BI adoption increases in production, workflow, and resource management.

By Industry Vertical

BFSI dominated with 27% share in 2025 as financial institutions rely on mobile analytics for risk assessment, fraud detection, and decision-making. Retail segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as retailers adopt mobile BI to analyze customer behavior, optimize inventory, and enhance personalized marketing.

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Regional Insights:

Due to the early adoption of cutting-edge mobile analytics solutions, robust IT infrastructure, and the presence of significant market competitors, North America dominated the mobile BI market in 2025, with the greatest revenue share of around 40%. Businesses in the area prioritize digital transformation projects, operational effectiveness, and real-time decision-making.

From 2026 to 2035, the Asia Pacific segment is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR of almost 22.57% due to the region's fast industrialization, increased smartphone penetration, and growing use of cloud-based mobile BI solutions. Mobile analytics is being used by growing industries including electronics, automotive, and retail for data-driven decision-making, predictive insights, and operational efficiency.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

Qlik Technologies

TIBCO Software Inc.

Yellowfin International

Zoho Corporation

Sisense Inc.

Domo Inc.

Information Builders

ThoughtSpot Inc.

Google LLC (Looker)

Phocas Software

Board International

Dundas Data Visualization

TARGIT A/S

Recent Developments:

2023: Microsoft Power BI Mobile preview introduced Copilot, enhancing AI-driven data exploration and allowing users to analyze and visualize business insights securely on mobile devices.

2023: SAP Mobile Day showcased integrated tools enabling BI access on smartphones and tablets, advancing enterprise mobile digital transformation and operational transparency.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing Analysis & Forecast – helps you understand subscription trends across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployments, along with vendor benchmarking and emerging pricing models such as freemium and pay-as-you-go, enabling better cost optimization and vendor selection.

– helps you understand subscription trends across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployments, along with vendor benchmarking and emerging pricing models such as freemium and pay-as-you-go, enabling better cost optimization and vendor selection. Regulatory & Compliance Landscape – helps you assess the impact of data privacy laws (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA), mobile security standards, and industry-specific regulations on Mobile BI adoption across sectors.

– helps you assess the impact of data privacy laws (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA), mobile security standards, and industry-specific regulations on Mobile BI adoption across sectors. Adoption & Usage Metrics – helps you evaluate market penetration through insights on industry-wise adoption rates, mobile vs desktop usage share, and enterprise-level deployment trends.

– helps you evaluate market penetration through insights on industry-wise adoption rates, mobile vs desktop usage share, and enterprise-level deployment trends. Technology Integration & Platform Capabilities – helps you identify innovation opportunities by analyzing integration with ERP/CRM systems, cloud data warehouses, and the growing role of AI/ML in mobile analytics.

– helps you identify innovation opportunities by analyzing integration with ERP/CRM systems, cloud data warehouses, and the growing role of AI/ML in mobile analytics. User Engagement & Performance Metrics – helps you measure platform effectiveness through session duration, report generation speed, user satisfaction scores, and adoption of real-time alerts and mobile reporting features.

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