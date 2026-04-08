BEIJING, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB27.3 million to repurchase 603,724 ordinary shares on April 7. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed nearly RMB721 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchases, with Total Repurchases Amounting to Nearly RMB721 Million in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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April 07, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun LimitedBOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchases, with Total Repurchases Amounting to Nearly RMB700 Million in 2026
BEIJING, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More
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March 31, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun LimitedBOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchases, with Total Repurchases Amounting to Over RMB576 Million in 2026
BEIJING, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More