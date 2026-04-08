B2PRIME Group Announces Record 2025 Results with Strong Growth and Zero Debt





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global financial markets in 2025 were highly volatile, with rapid economic and geopolitical changes affecting trading conditions. In such an environment, B2PRIME Group is proud to announce outstanding results of 2025, showing strong growth, increased client activity, and a more stable financial position.

Strong Growth Across Key Metrics

In 2025, the Group achieved year-on-year growth:

Client trading income: EUR 52.8 million (+165% YoY)

EUR 52.8 million (+165% YoY) Net profit: EUR 15.0 million

EUR 15.0 million Equity & retained earnings: EUR 15.4 million (+81% YoY)

EUR 15.4 million (+81% YoY) Debt-to-equity ratio: 0% after full repayment of long-term debt

Client trading volumes increased more than five times compared to 2024. This growth was mainly driven by higher activity in gold (XAU) trading, as well as improved trading strategies and a growing client base.

Stronger Capital and No Debt

In 2025, B2PRIME significantly strengthened its financial position. Equity increased by 81%, supported entirely by operating profits, without attracting additional debt. The company also fully repaid its long-term borrowings, reducing its debt-to-equity ratio to zero.

At the same time, the equity-to-total-assets ratio nearly doubled to around 45%, providing a stronger financial cushion and increasing overall stability.

Improved Liquidity and Balance Structure

The company also improved the quality of its balance sheet:

Current liquidity ratio increased from 1.29x to 1.66x

Healthy levels of liquid assets are maintained across accounts and liquidity providers

These changes reflect a more balanced and conservative financial approach, helping the company remain stable while focusing on sustainability.

Outlook for 2026

Although 2026 has started with ongoing market uncertainty, B2PRIME remains confident in its ability to continue growing. The institutional liquidity market is expected to continue evolving, driven by new technologies and increasing demand for efficient trading solutions.

“2025 has been a year of growth for us, combined with a strong focus on financial stability,” said Eugenia Mykuliak. “We not only increased our volumes, but also strengthened our capital, improved liquidity, and eliminated debt. This balance gives us a solid foundation for further expansion, and we expect 2026 to be another strong year.”

B2PRIME Group will continue to focus on sustainable growth by expanding its liquidity offering and improving its technology to better serve institutional clients worldwide.

The full report is available via the link: https://b2prime.com/news/b2prime-group-releases-2025-results-showing-its-record-growth

About B2PRIME

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by CySEC, DFSA (Dubai), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), FSA (Seychelles), and SCB (Bahamas), the Group offers access to competitive multi-asset liquidity and institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

Contact

B2PRIME Group

sales@b2prime.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ded7b47-96da-4f15-a4de-74adc98f44a5