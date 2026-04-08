TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidate is in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company is in early stages of developing methods for in vivo engineering to treat solid tumors. The Company is also applying its target discovery platform to discover novel targets in various T cell-mediated autoimmune disorders.

Investor and Media Contact

Caileigh Dougherty

857-399-9890

ir@tscan.com