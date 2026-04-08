Tilray Expands Canadian Cannabis Portfolio with Launch of PORTAL™, A New High Intensity Brand for the Experienced Consumer

TORONTO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced the launch of PORTAL™, its newest cannabis brand engineered specifically for seasoned, high‑tolerance consumers seeking uncompromising potency, consistency, and performance, just ahead of 4/20 next month.

The vape and infused pre-roll categories have grown rapidly, but with that growth has come sameness. Similar products. Familiar promises. Diminishing returns for consumers who know exactly what they’re looking for and rarely find it. PORTAL was created to challenge that norm.

PORTAL is built around liquid diamonds, the highest potency THC-dominant cannabis concentrate, along with diamond‑coated flower and precision formulation. Together, these elements deliver uncompromising performance paired with a bold, sci‑fi‑inspired identity that feels powerful, modern, and intentionally different. Designed as a ritual rather than a novelty, PORTAL is engineered for consumers who live comfortably at higher tolerances and expect consistency, intensity, and reliability every time.

Blair MacNeil, President, Canada, Tilray. “As the infused category matures, a clear gap has emerged between consumer expectations and product performance. PORTAL is purpose-built for experienced consumers with high tolerance and uncompromising expectations - delivering precision, consistency, and elevated performance. This launch underscores Tilray’s ability to identify gaps in the market and lead with differentiated brands that set a new standard for the category.”

Step Through the PORTAL

PORTAL launches with a focused lineup of high-potency infused pre-rolls and liquid diamond vapes, each built for intensity without compromise.





PORTAL Sloppy Troppy Diamond Coated 1g Pre-Roll

A sativa pre-roll coated in THCA diamonds and clocking in at over 40% THC, Sloppy Troppy is engineered to elevate both flavour and effect. This pre-roll delivers bold flavours of watermelon, citrus, and tropical fruit alongside a smooth experience that stays consistent from start to finish.







PORTAL Sloppy Troppy Liquid Diamonds 510 Cartridge

This sativa vape pushes intensity into a new tier with 95–99% THC, delivering clean, powerful pulls. Liquid diamonds are paired with vibrant watermelon and citrus notes, while a Lock-Top mouthpiece helps preserve flavour and performance wherever the ritual takes you. It’s not just potent, it’s precise



This sativa vape pushes intensity into a new tier with 95–99% THC, delivering clean, powerful pulls. Liquid diamonds are paired with vibrant watermelon and citrus notes, while a Lock-Top mouthpiece helps preserve flavour and performance wherever the ritual takes you. It’s not just potent, it’s precise PORTAL Lunar Lychee Liquid Diamonds 510 Cartridge

An indica expression of PORTAL’s power profile, Lunar Lychee delivers 95–99% THC layered with exotic lychee, crisp Asian pear, and smooth vanilla cream. The experience is deeply immersive yet controlled



PORTAL products are launching at select retailers across Canada, with availability varying by province.

To learn more about PORTAL and explore what’s beyond the everyday, visit https://portalcannabiscanada.ca/.

About Portal

PORTAL is a high‑potency cannabis brand created for the committed consumer. Built on advanced formulation, extreme performance, and a bold sci‑fi inspired identity, PORTAL delivers liquid diamond–infused products designed to meet and exceed the expectations of high‑tolerance users.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

19+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly.

All cannabis products featured are sold under Tilray’s subsidiary, Aphria Inc., a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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