Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Named National Manufactured Housing Institute’s Manufactured Home Community Operator of the Year

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TORONTO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) today announced it was named the winner of the Manufactured Housing Institute’s (“MHI”) 2026 Manufactured Home Community Operator of the Year award. This marks Flagship’s second consecutive Operator of the Year award and its third national Community Operator of the year recognition from MHI.

“We are proud to be recognized as Manufactured Home Community Operator of the Year by MHI for the second consecutive year, an award that reflects the operating standards our teams bring to our communities every day,” said Kurt Keeney, President and CEO. “This recognition also speaks to our continued commitment to providing a high-quality and affordable living experience for our residents. We remain focused on investing in the safety, quality and long-term success of our communities.”

Through the annual Excellence in Manufactured Housing Awards, MHI honors member companies that lead the industry in providing outstanding products, customer service, creative solutions and state-of-the-art homes for today’s buyers. This year’s awards drew more than 80 submissions across 18 awards categories.

Across its portfolio, Flagship has continued to invest in community operations and the resident experience through amenity enhancements, year-round programming and safety-focused improvements designed to support residents and strengthen community life.

“We believe strong operations start with listening to residents, investing in where they live and building safe, welcoming communities for the long term,” said Nathan Smith, Chief Investment Officer. “We thank MHI for this tremendous acknowledgment and will look to continue raising the bar for our residents.”

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential MHCs primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390