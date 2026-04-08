Incyclix Bio Raises Additional $5 Million in Series B Financing to Advance Clinical Trial of INX-315 in Patients with CDK4/6 Inhibitor Resistant ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer or CCNE1-Amplified Solid Tumors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incyclix Bio, LLC, a next-generation cell cycle control company developing INX-315, a novel, potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor for the treatment of advanced and resistant cancer, today announced that it has raised $5 million in additional funds for its Series B financing from new investor Hatteras Venture Partners. As part of the financing, Hatteras partner Kseniya Simpson, Ph.D., will join the Company’s board of directors and Hatteras general partner Christy Shaffer, Ph.D., will join as a board observer.

“We are encouraged by Hatteras’s strong enthusiasm for our CDK2 program and their support in advancing INX-315 toward meaningful clinical outcomes,” said Patrick Roberts, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Incyclix Bio. “Additionally, we’re pleased to welcome Kseniya and Christy to our board and look forward to working with them during this pivotal time of growth for Incyclix.”

The additional funds will support of the clinical development of the Company’s lead compound INX-315, a novel, potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor, for the treatment of advanced and metastatic breast and ovarian cancer. Hatteras joins other top-tier investors who participated in the Series B round, including Boxer Capital, RA Capital Management, Eshelman Ventures, Eli Lilly and Company, Pharmacosmos and Cape Fear BioCapital.

“CDK2 inhibition represents an exciting opportunity to address unmet need that remains in breast and ovarian cancer treatment,” said Kseniya Simpson, Ph.D. “We believe in Incyclix’s highly experienced team and their capabilities to bring a best-in-class treatment option to patients with advanced and resistant cancer.”

The Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-escalation, combination and dose-expansion clinical trial of INX-315 is ongoing. More information on the INX-315-10 trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05735080).

About Incyclix Bio

Incyclix Bio is a next-generation cell cycle control company advancing precision treatments that target the aberrant proliferation driving many cancers. The company’s lead compound, INX-315, is a potent and selective cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) inhibitor in clinical development. Incyclix Bio is a scientific leader in understanding cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) and their role in the cell cycle as attractive therapeutic targets across many tumor types, including ovarian, breast and lung cancers. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Incyclix Bio is founded by pioneers in CDK inhibitor discovery, research and development. For more information, visit incyclixbio.com.

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