Anthony’s and Women’s Golf Association at PGA National Raise Scholarship Funds for Future Women Leaders

Jupiter, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony’s Ladies Apparel, a fourth-generation, family-owned women’s boutique, partnered with the Women’s Golf Association at PGA National to host a community shopping event at its Jupiter location on Feb. 24, raising funds for scholarships benefiting local participants in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Leadership Academy.

Proceeds from the event will fund two $5,000 scholarships for local Palm Beach County participants attending this year’s academy, which is designed to keep teenage girls engaged in the game of golf while developing critical leadership skills.

The event brought together members of the Women’s Golf Association, local shoppers and the Anthony’s team for an evening centered on community, connection and giving back. A portion of all purchases contributed directly to scholarship funding.

The LPGA Leadership Academy is a two-day immersive program that uses golf as a platform to teach leadership and life skills. Participants take part in interactive stations and activities that focus on goal-setting and confidence-building both on and off the course.

“As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Women’s Golf Association at PGA National, supporting the next generation of women golfers through the LPGA Foundation was a natural fit,” said Jackie Derle, president of the Women’s Golf Association. “We were thrilled to raise enough for two scholarships benefiting Palm Beach County participants in the LPGA Leadership Academy. Anthony’s team made the event truly special, and we look forward to building on this momentum with their team to support next year’s charity.”

The 2026 LPGA Leadership Academy will take place in Florida in June, where scholarship recipients will be selected by LPGA Professionals based on participation and personal growth throughout the program. Scholarship funds will be awarded to recipients and applied toward their future college or university education once they enroll.

Anthony’s plans to continue expanding its community-driven initiatives across its 12 Florida locations, supporting causes that align with its mission to uplift and inspire women.

About Anthony’s Ladies Apparel

Founded more than 130 years ago, Anthony’s is a fourth-generation, family-owned women’s boutique and a leading destination for resort wear, cruise wear, and seasonal apparel for women 50 and older. With 12 locations across Florida and a growing national online presence, Anthony’s is committed to helping women look and feel their best through expertly curated fashion, personalized service and timeless style. Learn more at anthonysfla.com.

About The LPGA Foundation

The LPGA Foundation was established in 1991 and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that supports junior golf programs, scholarships, and financial assistance programs for women and young ladies. Since its founding, The LPGA Foundation has touched more than 500,000 lives through various scholarship and financial assistance programs, as well as its flagship junior golf program, LPGA*USGA Girls Golf. Learn more at lpga.com/lpga-foundation.

About the Women’s Golf Association at PGA National

The Women’s Golf Association at PGA National is a vibrant community of women united by a shared passion for golf. Beyond the course, members are committed to making a meaningful impact by supporting charitable initiatives, while fostering camaraderie and connection.

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