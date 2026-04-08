MEDvidi Launches AI Prescribing Assistant to Tackle America’s Mental Health Access Crisis

San Jose, California , April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDvidi, an AI-powered mental health company, launches its AI Prescribing Assistant, which helps clinicians across the US manage routine medication renewals for patients with ADHD, anxiety, and depression.

While the system automates workflow, all prescribing decisions remain under the control of licensed physicians. Built on data from 130,000+ psychiatric visits, the tool is already cutting 30+ hours of administrative work per provider each month and enabling clinicians to see up to 10X more patients.

AI Prescribing Assistant

122 million Americans cannot access mental health care because psychiatrists are overwhelmed with routine follow-ups and paperwork. Up to 80% of visits are prescription renewals – 15 to 20 minutes each – that consume most of the clinician’s schedule and leave no capacity for new patients.

MEDvidi’s AI Prescribing Assistant automates routine tasks, allowing clinicians to focus on more patients in need. The system confirms that treatment decisions align with established safety protocols. It reviews patient responses to treatment, checks adherence to clinical guidelines, ensures documentation meets regulatory standards, and flags potential safety or compliance considerations.

The AI Prescribing Assistant works as a clinical verification layer, grounded in evidence-based guidelines and MEDvidi’s proprietary dataset of thousands of historical visits. Crucially, the AI does not prescribe independently; every decision is reviewed and approved by a licensed physician.

“The US faces a critical shortage of mental health providers, while most psychiatric visits are routine follow-ups. MEDvidi’s AI Prescribing Assistant safely automates the administrative layer, freeing clinicians to focus on new and complex cases. Trained on 10,000+ real patient visits per month, it ensures every prescription aligns with evidence-based standards and provides regulators with transparent oversight. We’re setting a new standard for psychiatric prescribing that expands access, maintains quality, and scales responsibly across the US.”– Vasili Razhnou, Co-founder and CEO of MEDvidi.

AI Clinical Assistant

Alongside the AI Prescribing Assistant, MEDvidi is moving its full AI Clinical Assistant suite out of beta, streamlining visits, documentation, chart review, and follow-ups. It includes:

The AI Chart Generator transcribes visits in real time, updating documentation every 60 seconds, cutting charting time by 10x.

transcribes visits in real time, updating documentation every 60 seconds, cutting charting time by 10x. The AI Chart Reviewer monitors 100% of clinical encounters for SOP adherence, reducing chart review time by 80% while handling ID verification, drug-seeking detection, and guideline compliance.

monitors 100% of clinical encounters for SOP adherence, reducing chart review time by 80% while handling ID verification, drug-seeking detection, and guideline compliance. An AI Receptionist handles rescheduling via SMS and voice, gathers prescription-related issues from patients, provides updates, and integrates the information into workflows.

MEDvidi currently operates across 36 US states, supporting more than 120,000 patient visits annually. The company reports $27 million in annual recurring revenue and 100% year-over-year growth. By automating clinicians’ administrative tasks, MEDvidi expands access to care while maintaining and improving quality.

About MEDvidi

MEDvidi is an AI-powered mental health platform that connects patients with licensed clinicians for the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD, anxiety, and depression across the US. Its AI clinical tools automate administrative work and medication management, enabling clinicians to see up to 10x more patients and making quality mental health care more accessible. MEDvidi aims to revolutionize the way individuals perceive, access, and engage with mental health care. Learn more at https://medvidi.com/