CHUCK E. CHEESE LAUNCHES 2026 SUMMER FUN PASS WITH FIVE MONTHS OF UNLIMITED VISITS AND MORE PERKS

Dallas, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese today announced the 2026 Summer Fun Pass, available at participating locations nationwide. At the same price points as 2025, a pass purchased today is valid immediately for unlimited visits, game play and food discounts through Labor Day, September 7, 2026. Chuck E. Cheese is not a summer outing. It is the summer plan!

Family budgets are under pressure this summer. The cost of summer childcare and entertainment has climbed, and parents are making harder choices about where to spend. The Summer Fun Pass starts at $54.99, is valid immediately — no waiting, no activation window — and covers unlimited visits through September 7. A family that visits just twice with the Bronze pass recoups the full cost compared to buying games individually.

The 2026 Summer Fun Pass is available now in three tiers, designed to fit every family’s budget, and is valid immediately through September 7, 2026:

Bronze Summer Fun Pass —$54.99 to $65.99 per family (varies by location)*

Unlimited visits through September 7, 2026

40 games daily — and one pass covers the whole family, can be split any way you choose among up to six members, and you can change the split every visit

20% discount on most food, drinks and extra games

20% discount on all Adventure Zone active-play attraction admissions, every visit

Monthly member events featuring Chuck E., extra activities and bonus perks

Silver Summer Fun Pass —$69.99 to $96.99 per family (varies by location)*

Unlimited visits through September 7, 2026

100 games daily — one pass covers the whole family, can be split any way you choose among up to six members, and you can change the split every visit

30% discount on most food, drinks and extra games

30% discount on all Adventure Zone active-play attraction admission, every visit

Monthly member events featuring Chuck E., extra activities and bonus perks

Gold Summer Fun Pass —$139.99 to $159.99 per family (varies by location)*

Unlimited visits through September 7, 2026

250 games daily — one pass covers the whole family, can be split any way you choose among up to six members, and you can change the split every visit

50% discount on most food, drinks and extra games

50% discount on all Adventure Zone active-play attraction admission, every visit

Monthly member events featuring Chuck E., extra activities and bonus perks

In 2025, nearly 300,000 families turned to the Summer Fun Passes as their go-to for affordable entertainment, collectively unlocking more than $100 million in savings during that period.

“Summer is our favorite season, and this year we wanted to make sure families felt that,” said Mark Kupferman, executive vice president at Chuck E. Cheese. “We know every dollar counts right now, and we wanted to do our part. So, we started the pass early, we’re running it through Labor Day, and we held the price from last year while adding more perks! Because at the end of the day, kids should get to be kids — and no family should have to say no to a summer full of fun.”

The Summer Fun Pass is part of a broader commitment by Chuck E. Cheese to keep family fun accessible regardless of budget. This summer, Chuck E. Cheese is also offering the $49.99 Ultimate Summer Family Deal — which includes gameplay, food, upgraded prizes, dessert and drinks — and birthday party packages starting at $99.99, with Mega and Ultimate party packages including: a reserved table in the party room, food, gameplay and a dedicated party host. Chuck E. Cheese’s position is straightforward: no child should miss out on a visit or a birthday party because of cost. The Summer Fun Pass, the Ultimate Summer Family Deal and the $99.99 birthday package exist to make sure that doesn’t happen.

For families who want to keep the good times going year-round, Chuck E. Cheese Memberships offer the same great benefits, including unlimited visits, gameplay, discounts and rewards every month of the year, starting at $7.99 per month with a 12-month minimum commitment.

For more information or to purchase a Chuck E. Cheese Membership or Summer Fun Pass, visit www.chuckecheese.com/funpass.

*The Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass is a limited time offer and is available only at participating locations. Summer Fun Pass prices vary by participating location. Food and drink discounts cannot be used for alcoholic beverages, birthday food items, birthday cakes, Buddy V. cakes, or occasional limited-time only offers. Fun Pass and Play Pass Terms and Conditions also apply. See our website for details.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the largest family entertainment restaurant chain in the United States, with nearly 600 locations nationwide. The brand serves families with children ages 3–12 through arcade games, birthday party packages, pizza, and the Summer Fun Pass and Membership unlimited play programs. Chuck E. Cheese celebrates over half a million birthdays annually, dedicated to creating joyful, lasting memories through fun, food, and play. As the place Where a Kid Can Be a Kid®, the brand is committed to safety through programs like Kid Check® and community support, having donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits. In 2025, Chuck E. Cheese was named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces, highlighting its industry leadership both in innovation and employee well-being. For more information, visit www.chuckecheese.com

Attachments