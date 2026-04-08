Veteran Private Equity Investor Seth Harward Joins Siris as Managing Director – Business Development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siris, a leading private equity firm targeting service companies that support critical technology infrastructure, today announced that veteran private equity investor Seth Harward has joined the firm as Managing Director – Business Development. Mr. Harward will leverage his 16 years of direct private equity experience, extensive network, origination capabilities and franchise-building expertise to enhance Siris’ business development capabilities and support the firm’s long-term growth.

“I am excited to welcome Seth to Siris,” said Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris. “Seth brings to our firm an exceptional track record of sourcing and evaluating investments in the technology and services sectors. He joins the firm at an important time, following our recent investment in TAKKION, which marked the first commitment from our newest fund. I am confident that Seth will play a key role in helping us continue this momentum.”

Prior to joining Siris, Mr. Harward served as a Managing Director in Piper Sandler’s merchant banking group, where he helped lead the firm’s technology investing efforts. Before joining Piper Sandler, he was a Partner at Frontier Growth, where he evaluated growth-stage software companies and was instrumental in building and leading the firm’s origination and business development capabilities.

“I have admired Siris for some time and am thrilled to join the firm at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory,” said Mr. Harward. “I was drawn to Siris because of the exceptional team which, under Frank’s leadership, is well positioned to take advantage of market-driven tailwinds across the tech-enabled service ecosystem. I look forward to working alongside the team to identify new and lucrative opportunities for our new fund and to generate value for investors.”

Mr. Harward holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm focused on control investments in North American middle-market services companies that support critical technology infrastructure underpinned by secular tailwinds, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital transformation. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, the firm has invested approximately $9 billion since its inception as of December 31, 2025. www.siris.com

Media Contacts:

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H/Advisors Abernathy

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