Barrick Welcomes Ontario Court of Appeal’s Dismissal of Appeal Concerning North Mara Gold Mine

TORONTO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) today welcomed the decision by the Ontario Court of Appeal dismissing an appeal by certain Tanzanian residents alleging human rights abuses by members of the Tanzanian Police Force in the vicinity of the Company’s North Mara gold mine. This decision upheld an earlier ruling of the Superior Court of Ontario which found that Ontario is not the appropriate forum to consider these claims and that they must be adjudicated in Tanzania.

Evidence filed during this case established that the Tanzanian Police Force acts independently of Barrick, which maintains a zero tolerance policy for human rights violations by employees, contractors or any third parties acting on its behalf.

Barrick's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Hill said: “Barrick is proud of our work in Tanzania, which we do in close partnership with all levels of government and our host communities. Our work together creates jobs, drives economic development and improves the lives of many Tanzanians.”

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick’s operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B’ and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX’.

Investor Relations Contact

Barrick Mining Corporation

Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443

cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group

Carole Cable, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

barrick@brunswickgroup.com