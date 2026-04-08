Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
8 April 2026
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 10 April 2026
Effective from 10 April 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 10 April 2026 to 10 July 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030522149, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 10 April 2026: 3.1170% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
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