Lithuania Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 4.5% This Year, Driven by Transport Infrastructure and Energy Investments Before Registering a Projected AAGR of 4.2% During 2027-2030

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithuania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lithuanian construction industry to grow in real terms by 4.5% in 2026, supported by investments in the transport infrastructure, and energy sectors.

According to the Oficialiosios Statistikos Portalas (OSP), the construction industry's value-add rose by 2.1% year on year (YoY) in Q3 2025, following YoY decline of 1.5% in Q2 and growth of 2.2% in Q1 2025. The total value of construction work done within the country grew by 4.4% YoY in nominal terms in Q3 2025, preceded by YoY growth of 0.8% in Q2 and 4.8% in Q1 2025, according to the OSP.

The construction production volume index, on the other hand, grew by 2.3% YoY in the first nine months of 2025, preceded by an annual growth of 6.1% in 2024, according to Eurostat. Growth in the short term will be supported by rising investments in non-residential construction activities. According to the OSP, the total construction work done in the non-residential sector rose by 20.5% YoY in first nine months of 2025, while the floor area of new building started in the non-residential sector grew by 14.3% YoY during the same period.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Lithuanian construction industry is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 4.2% between 2027 and 2030, supported by investments in the renewable energy, and transport infrastructure projects, coupled with government's aim to generate 100% of its electricity from domestic sources by 2030, generate 100% renewable electricity by 2050 and achieve climate-neutrality by 2050.

Growth will also be supported by government's "Investment Highway" framework. In June 2030, the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas) approved a package of legislative amendments initiated by the Ministry of Economy and Innovation (EIMIN), establishing the "Investment Highway". Under the initiative, the government aims to attract EUR10 billion ($10.9 billion) in investments by 2030, thereby ensuring economic growth and further contributing to defense funding.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Lithuania, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest news and developments



4. Project analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afmpvv

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