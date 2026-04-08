Former Visa Executive Behind VAMP Joins QuickRefund as Chief Risk Intelligence Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickRefund, a merchant risk and dispute prevention platform focused on reducing fraud and chargebacks before they impact compliance metrics, today announced that Kolin Whitley has joined the company as Chief Risk Intelligence Officer (CRIO). Whitley most recently served as Acceptance Risk Head for North America at Visa and brings more than 25 years of experience across payments, fraud, identity, and network-level risk strategy.

His appointment comes as merchants face increasing pressure under tightening thresholds within the Visa Acquirer Monitoring Program, where combined fraud (TC40) and dispute (TC15) ratios now directly determine account viability.

Whitley spent eight years at Visa, where he led acceptance risk strategy across North America and played a central role in the rollout and management of VAMP. His work helped define how fraud and disputes are measured and enforced across the payments ecosystem.

Prior to Visa, he held senior roles at Experian, TransUnion, PayPal, Moneris, and Citi, spanning fraud, identity, and merchant acceptance.

As CRIO, Whitley will lead QuickRefund’s risk intelligence and product strategy, working with merchants, acquirers, and partners to reduce fraud and dispute ratios and maintain compliance.

“At a time when most solutions focus on prevention at checkout or response after the fact, QuickRefund addresses the only moment where the outcome can still be changed,” said Jeff Foster, Co-Founder and CEO of QuickRefund. “Kolin helped build the system. Bringing him in makes it clear exactly what we are here to solve.”

“VAMP has fundamentally reshaped merchant risk,” said Whitley. “The challenge is that most solutions act after the damage is already done. QuickRefund operates at the point where that outcome can still be controlled.”

About QuickRefund

QuickRefund helps merchants intercept and resolve customer issues after authorization but before disputes occur. By reducing fraud reports and disputes before they reach the network, the company enables merchants to protect their accounts and remain compliant under increasing pressure from card networks and sponsor banks.

QuickRefund charges for outcomes, not activity.

For more information, visit getquickrefund.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Smith

megan@quickrefund.ai

