Dominican Republic Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 2.4% this Year Spurred by Increased FDI, Rising Loans and Higher Activity - Forecasts 2027-2030

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dominican Republic Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dominican Republic construction industry to expand by 2.4% in real terms in 2026, supported by an increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), a rise in construction loans granted, along with higher construction activity.

According to the National Statistics Office (ONE), the production volume of cement rose by 3.4% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2025, increasing from 5.1 million metric tons in Q1-Q3 2024 to 5.3 million metric tons in Q1-Q3 2025. Also, according to the Banco Central de la Republica Dominicana (BCRD), total construction loans granted reached DOP168.1 billion ($2.7 billion) at the end of January 2026, up from DOP135.9 billion ($2.2 billion) at the end of January 2025.

The total loan to the construction industry reached DOP167.4billion ($2.72 billion) at the end of December 2025, compared to DOP139.4 billion ($2.3 billion) at the end of December 2024. According to BCRD, total FDI in the country grew sharply by 97% in 2025, reaching DOP310.2 billion ($5 billion) that year. Of the total FDI in 2025, the tourism sector accounted for the largest share, reaching 26.3%, followed by energy (23.8%) and real estate (15.7%).

These were followed by the trade and industry sector (10.5%), free trade zones (8.7%), and mining (6.7%). In December 2025, the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) awarded more than 30 road and other infrastructure projects across 15 provinces and the National District. The initiatives aim to rehabilitate, construct, and reconstruct vital infrastructure damaged by Tropical Storm Melissa, and the construction of new roads and bridges, along with the rehabilitation of roads.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 4.4% between 2027 and 2030, supported by investments in commercial, industrial, transport, and housing infrastructure projects. To expand the connectivity within the country, the government is investing in infrastructure projects.

For instance, in September 2025, the government launched a tender for the Santo Domingo Monorail project. This project will be developed across three phases; the first phase will see the construction of 12 stations and a rail line spanning 10.5km towards Av. Charles de Gaulle along Avenida 27 de Febrero and Las Americas motorways.

The second phase will see the construction of 7.5km of line from Centro Olimpico to Pintura, continuing along Avenida 27 de Febrero. Also, in October 2025, the government launched the tender for the Amber Highway project in Santiago. This project is estimated to cost DOP30.8 billion ($500 million) and will see the construction of a highway to connect Santiago to Puerto Plata, and the final bid submission date is March 20, 2026.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Dominican Republic, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest news and developments



4. Project analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0z3s2

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