Hong Kong Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Recover and Grow at an AAGR of 4% During 2027-2030 Driven by Transport, & Industrial and Housing Projects After a Projected 1.6% Decline in 2026

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hong Kong's construction industry is expected to contract by 1.6% in real terms in 2026, owing to high inflation, rising unemployment in construction industry and increased average waiting time for public rental housing applicants.

According to the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD), the gross value of building construction works completed by main contractors in Hong Kong declined by 7.5% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, preceded by a YoY decline of 2.3% in Q2 and a YoY growth of 1.6% in Q1 2025. Additionally, as a setback in the residential construction industry, the average waiting time for the public rental housing (PRH) applicants, at the end of September 2025, stood at 5.1 years, according to the Housing Bureau of Hong Kong; similarly, the average waiting time for the Light Public Housing (LPH) applicants is 3.1 years.



Hong Kong's construction industry is likely to witness solid growth for the rest of forecast period, supported by moderate growth of the global economy, coupled with easing China-US trade tensions and persistent demand for electronic-related products. The analyst expects the Hong Kong construction industry to register an annual average growth of 4% from 2027 to 2030, driven by government investments in upgrading Hong Kong's transport infrastructure, coupled with industrial and housing projects.

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), an investment promotion agency of the Government, has announced in January 2026 that it has assisted approximately 560 overseas and Mainland companies to set up and expand their operations in Hong Kong in 2025, representing a growth of 4% from 2024. The total foreign investments generated by these companies is estimated to be approximately HKD542.2 billion ($69.4 billion) in 2025, an increase of 2% compared to 2024.

Growth over the forecast period will also be boosted by the country's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), which aims to position Hong Kong as a critical international innovation and technology (I&T) hub, through attracting foreign direct investments (FDI). The plan, to be officially adopted in March 2026, will also aim to shift towards an advanced and innovative-led economy.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Hong Kong, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ukxb7x

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