Tris Pharma to Showcase Encore Phase 3 Data Supporting Continued Progress in Acute Pain Treatment at ASRA 2026 Meeting in Phoenix

– Encore data to be presented demonstrating that cebranopadol displays significant and sustained pain reduction with a distinguished safety profile following abdominoplasty and bunionectomy –

– Cebranopadol is an investigational first-of-its kind dual NOP/MOP receptor (dual-NMR) agonist which uses a novel approach of activating NOP and MOP receptors to work synergistically to treat pain with the potential of a lower risk of abuse, dependence and overdose –

– A symposium on dual-NMR agonists, a promising new analgesic class for treating pain, will be hosted by Tris Pharma and feature leading pain therapy researchers –

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will have multiple presentations during the upcoming 51st Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting (ASRA), taking place April 16 - April 18, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tris Pharma will host a symposium focused on a promising new mechanism of action in treating pain, the dual-NMR agonism, and its potential to treat moderate-to-severe pain as effectively as opioids but with potentially significant lower risks of abuse, addiction, and overdose. Additionally, Tris Pharma’s accepted poster presentations will highlight data from two Phase 3 trials supporting cebranopadol’s efficacy in moderate-to-severe pain following soft and hard tissue surgical procedures for abdominoplasty and bunionectomy.

"We look forward to participating in ASRA's spring meeting and presenting the impressive pivotal data for cebranopadol's potential as a treatment option that prioritizes both efficacy and safety,” said James Hackworth, Ph.D., Cebranopadol Development Lead. “Thanks to the ASRA leadership and faculty for creating an event with a mix of educational content and novel scientific presentations that draws such a large and diverse group of practitioners, advocacy organizations, and industry representatives."

Tris Pharma Presentations

Poster Presentations

Poster Presentation: Results of cebranopadol, a first-in-class, dual NOP/MOP receptor agonist for acute pain after abdominoplasty and bunionectomy

Results of cebranopadol, a first-in-class, dual NOP/MOP receptor agonist for acute pain after abdominoplasty and bunionectomy Presenter: Todd Bertoch, MD, Chief Medical Officer of CenExel Clinical Research, and Principal Investigator on ALLEVIATE-2

Todd Bertoch, MD, Chief Medical Officer of CenExel Clinical Research, and Principal Investigator on ALLEVIATE-2 Date/Time: Friday, April 17 at 4:30PM – 6:00PM

Location: Deer Valley (2nd Level)

Symposium Highlighting Novel Pain Mechanism

Tris Pharma will host a lunch symposium highlighting the latest clinical evidence on Dual-NMR agonists—an emerging class of drugs that may offer significant pain relief with fewer side effects—and exploring how this novel approach could help transform the future of pain management. The symposium will be presented as part of the congress, led by scientists with extensive experience in novel pain therapy research and development.

Details of the Lunch Symposium

Symposium: Dual NMR Agonists to Overcome the Current Shortfalls in the Management of Severe Acute Pain: Break the Mold in Pain Biology

Dual NMR Agonists to Overcome the Current Shortfalls in the Management of Severe Acute Pain: Break the Mold in Pain Biology Presenters: Jeffrey Gudin, MD, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Eugene Viscusi, MD, Thomas Jefferson University

Jeffrey Gudin, MD, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Eugene Viscusi, MD, Thomas Jefferson University Location: Encanto Room

Encanto Room Date and Time: April 16, 2026, at 12:15PM – 1:00PM

“We are excited to engage with the medical community at ASRA and highlight the potential of dual-NMR agonists to dramatically change how we treat pain,” said Ketan Mehta, founder and CEO at Tris Pharma.

“Cebranopadol’s first-in-class mechanism of action continues to prove itself as a uniquely effective and well-tolerated approach to pain management, combining the effects of both the NOP and MOP receptors to deliver potent analgesia with reduced risk of typical opioid-related side effects. We look forward to sharing more about the innovation behind dual-NMRs with the pain community.”



Tris Booth Details

At ASRA, Tris Pharma will be present at Booth 313 where company representatives will be available to provide additional information about results presented at the congress.

About Acute Pain

Approximately 80 million adults in the U.S. are treated for acute pain every year 1,2. Acute pain can be caused by injury, invasive surgery, illness, major trauma and burns. It can last up to three months, and typically resolves once the underlying cause is treated or healed. Moderate-to-severe acute pain can often only be effectively treated with opioid analgesics, which, while effective, are associated with risks including respiratory depression, tolerance, dependence, misuse, and overdose. However, undertreating severe pain in the immediate period after onset can increase the risk of a patient developing chronic pain 3,4.



About Cebranopadol

Cebranopadol is a first-in-class investigational therapy that targets two key receptors, the nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) and µ-opioid peptide (MOP) receptors (a dual-NMR agonist), for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain, as well as opioid use disorder (OUD). These receptors are partially homologous to each other, and they play both complementary and distinct roles to modulate pain biology pathways. Studied in over 33 clinical trials in more than 2,200 subjects, cebranopadol’s profile has been well characterized in pain management studies. It has demonstrated positive clinical results in acute pain, chronic pain and diabetic neuropathic pain with a favorable safety profile. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to cebranopadol for chronic low back pain, and if approved, it could become the first dual-NMR pain-relief therapy with the potential to provide efficacy equivalent to selective MOP agonists such as oxycodone with less risk of misuse or physical dependence, addiction or overdose.

Cebranopadol’s novel mechanism of action has potential in treating patients with substance use disorders (SUDs). Tris plans to continue to evaluate cebranopadol’s potential to help patients break the cycle of opioid addiction.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded Tris a five-year grant of up to $16.6 million to study cebranopadol’s potential to treat OUDs and SUDs.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that is applying its drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain, addiction and disorders of the central nervous system. Tris is an established commercial organization with a robust portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and a promising pipeline of differentiated, near-term drug candidates. More information is available at www.trispharma.com and on LinkedIn @TrisPharma.

Media Contact

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Communication

ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com

Company Contact

Cheryl Patnick

Tris Pharma, Inc.

cpatnick@trispharma.com

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