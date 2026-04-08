Rio Silver Inc. Reports: Initial Silver – Gold - Lead Recoveries of 85 %, 74 % and 77% Respectively From the Maria Norte in Central Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. (“Rio Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to provide an update on the progress made by the Company regarding its ongoing metallurgical work on the Maria Norte silver-gold-lead property (“The Property”). The most recent metallurgical results indicate that high silver and gold recoveries are achievable.

The Maria Norte silver-gold-lead property is located in the historic Huachocolpa Mining District in central Peru and covers an area of approximately 388 hectares. The Property is accessible by road and is adjacent to Silver X’s Tangana mining unit currently in production. Permitting is in progress and documentation has been submitted. Bulk sampling extraction is permitted while awaiting final approval for the environmental permit (IGAC) from the Peruvian government.

Metallurgical Results Support Processing Strategy

Initial metallurgical results have confirmed the high recoveries of silver and gold at Maria Norte. The zinc content is determined to be insignificant compared with the silver-gold-lead. Metallurgical work and future processing focused on the recoveries of silver-gold-lead and therefore, the Company will design its processing methods to produce two concentrates consisting of a silver-gold-lead concentrate and a lower grade gold-silver-pyrite concentrate with minor amounts of lead. More importantly concentrates are expected to contain low amounts of arsenic.

A large composite sample over several tens of metres was recently taken from one of the surface showings exposing a quartz-lead (“Qtz-Pb”) sulphide vein with widths varying between 0.3 to 1.0 metre in width. The head grade of the composite sample returned 3.00 grams per metric tonne gold and 4.32 ounces per metric tonne silver, 4.05% lead and 1.61% lead oxide. Metallurgical results using flotation methods produced two concentrates. The first concentrate returned a mineral to concentrate ratio of 25 to 1, assaying 14.57 grams per metric tonne gold, 53.64 ounces per metric tonne silver, and 54.17% lead. The second concentrate showed a mineral to concentrate ratio of 6.2 to 1 assaying 10.16 grams per metric tonne gold, 9.67 ounces per metric tonne silver and 13.85% lead. Both concentrates returned low arsenic levels returning 0.33 % and 0.36% respectfully.

Chris Verrico the CEO of Rio Silver Inc. comments,

“The initial metallurgical work shows that the concentrates produced from the quartz-lead veins are returning good recoveries and low arsenic content. We are aware that this mineral will be highly marketable in Peru since it could be blended with gold-silver-lead concentrates that contain elevated arsenic levels. Further metallurgical work is ongoing as it appears that there exist two different vein set types, that may require different methods of processing optimization, to achieve optimal recoveries.

We are focused on advancing toward bulk sampling, concentrate generation, and processing in 2026 and 2027, and we are highly encouraged by the progress being made. The months ahead are expected to be active as we continue executing on our strategy. I can say with confidence that the Company is in the strongest position it has ever been in, both operationally and financially.”

Jeffrey Reeder P.Geo, a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release. The metallurgical work was performed by Jose Orlando Moncada Rejas, Ing, who is the metallurgist responsible for the work performed. Assaying of the material was performed by Procesmin Ingenieros SRL, located in Caraz Ancash, by fire assay for gold-silver.

About Rio Silver Inc. Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world’s second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru’s next emerging silver producers. Learn more at www.riosilverinc.com

Stay Connected with Rio Silver

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow Rio Silver for the latest company updates, project milestones, and event announcements across the Company’s official social media channels:

By following Rio Silver’s official channels, investors can stay informed as the Company advances its silver-dominant projects and executes on key development milestones.

ON BEHALF OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact: Christopher Verrico, President and CEO Tel: (604) 762-4448 Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com Website: www.riosilverinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development activities, underground access timing, permitting progress, community engagement, metallurgical testing and processing strategies, planned exploration and technical programs, the Company’s staged development approach, and the Company’s ability to advance the Maria Norte Project toward potential production, cash flow, or other operational milestones.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding continued community cooperation, the receipt of required permits and approvals, favorable market conditions, the availability of financing, the results of metallurgical and technical studies, and the Company’s ability to execute its development plans as currently contemplated. However, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to exploration and development activities, permitting and regulatory approvals, community relations, changes in commodity prices, availability of capital and financing, operational and technical challenges, environmental and social risks, and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure documents filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Rio Silver undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.