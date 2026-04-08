Steele Solutions Acquires Wisconsin Manufacturer Maysteel Industries

Milwaukee, WI, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steele Solutions Inc., a leader in engineered solutions for the material handling industry—including automation controls, electrical design, steel platforms, and chutes—announced today that it has acquired Maysteel Industries, a provider of engineered solutions for the data center and electrical markets.

The move brings together two Wisconsin-based organizations with complementary capabilities and shared values rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Together, the companies will be better positioned to support hyperscale data centers, general contractors, and installation partners with high-quality infrastructure solutions delivered on demanding timelines.

Importantly, both companies will continue operating with a focus on maintaining uninterrupted service for customers throughout the integration process. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This partnership is the result of extensive diligence and thoughtful planning from both teams. We were deliberate about finding a partner whose people, values, capabilities, and approach mirror our own,” said Kevin O’Neill, CEO of Steele Solutions. “Our top priority is ensuring our customers experience zero disruption. Maysteel has built an exceptional reputation for quality and reliability, and we’re excited to welcome their talented team into the Steele Solutions family.”

“This partnership is a natural fit for Maysteel,” added Kevin Matkin, CEO of Maysteel. “Both organizations are built on engineering expertise, strong customer relationships, and a commitment to quality. By joining forces with Steele Solutions, we’re able to expand our capabilities while continuing to deliver the precision and reliability our customers expect.”

The acquisition aligns with Steele Solutions’ strategy to extend into the data center infrastructure ecosystem by enhancing manufacturing capacity, engineering capabilities, and execution speed for complex projects. This combination enables the integrated organization to deliver more comprehensive solutions for data center environments.

For more information about Steele Solutions, visit www.steelesolutions.com.

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