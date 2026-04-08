Warehouse Management System Market Size to Hit $21.23 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse Management System Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Warehouse Management System Market Size was valued at USD 4.72 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 21.23 Billion by 2035 at 16.23% CAGR by 2026-2035.”

Increasing Adoption of Automation and Robotics in Warehousing to Augment Market Growth Globally

The quick integration of Warehouse Management Systems applications has been greatly aided by automation and robotics. Automation has grown in popularity in the business sector over the last ten years. This is particularly true given the growing acceptance of automated machinery and robotics. Automation has given the warehouse sector a way to handle the growing volume of products and their associated data. In order to improve consumer happiness, businesses are also concentrating more on offering quicker and more effective delivery services. As a result, there will be a greater need for WMS applications to integrate and track inventories as well as to administer order execution in a timely manner.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Epicor

Körber AG

Infor

Made4net

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

PSI Logistics

Reply

SAP

Softeon

Synergy Ltd

Tecsys

Blue Yonder Group

Microsoft

IBM

Descartes Systems Group

Ehrhardt Partner Group

Fishbowl Warehouse

Infoplus

ShipHero

Warehouse Management System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.72 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 21.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.23% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation

• By Component (Software and Services)

• By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)

• By Application (Third-Party Logistics, Food & Beverages, Retail, Chemicals, Metals & Machinery, Automotive, Healthcare, E-commerce, Electricals & Electronics, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Retail contributes a considerable market share of 21% to the application segment, as warehouse management systems are commonly implemented to handle high inventory levels and improve the efficiency of order fulfillment. E-commerce is the most rapidly growing segment, and this growth is mainly due to the increasing rate of online shopping and the expectations of customers regarding timely and accurate delivery of products.

By Component

The services segment was the major market segment of the market in 2025, holding a market share of 80% as it offers critical support and solutions to customers. The software sector of the Warehouse Management System (WMS) market is to account for experiencing rapid growth, due to technological advancements and a growing demand for streamlined inventory control.

By Deployment

The cloud segment was at the forefront of the market in 2025, making up a significant share of 55% due to the benefits of cloud-based WMS systems are many, including scalability, cost-effectiveness of IT. The on-premises deployment is accounted to have a rapid growth rate during 2026-2035 as this deployment method allows organizations to have full authority over their data and systems, offering increased levels of customization and security.

Regional Insights:

With a about 34% market share, North America led the warehouse management system market in 2025. The region's early adoption of contemporary technologies, the existence of significant WMS solution providers, and the growth of supply chain and logistics operations are the main causes of this.

With a projected CAGR of 15% between 2026 and 2035, Europe is the fastest-growing area in the warehouse management system market and is on the verge of dominance. The requirement for real-time inventory management, the emphasis on supply chain management, and the growing usage of warehouse automation are the causes of the expansion.

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Recent Developments:

January 2024 : Blue Yonder released significant updates to its WMS, focusing on integrating artificial intelligence to improve supply chain visibility and operational efficiency. This enhancement aims to support companies in managing inventory more effectively while optimizing order fulfillment processes​.

: Blue Yonder released significant updates to its WMS, focusing on integrating artificial intelligence to improve supply chain visibility and operational efficiency. This enhancement aims to support companies in managing inventory more effectively while optimizing order fulfillment processes​. March 2023: SAP announced an upgrade to its WMS, incorporating machine learning algorithms to enhance demand forecasting and inventory management. This integration is designed to help businesses respond more quickly to market changes​.

Exclusive Sections of the Warehouse Management System Market Report (The USPs):

EFFICIENCY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand improvements in inventory accuracy, order fulfillment rates, and reduction in order cycle time achieved through WMS deployment.

– helps you understand improvements in inventory accuracy, order fulfillment rates, and reduction in order cycle time achieved through WMS deployment. ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT TRENDS – helps you identify the level of WMS adoption across industries, number of warehouses per enterprise, and the growth of cloud-based deployments.

– helps you identify the level of WMS adoption across industries, number of warehouses per enterprise, and the growth of cloud-based deployments. DIGITALIZATION & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you uncover the extent of WMS integration with ERP, TMS, and IoT systems, along with adoption of AI/ML-driven and mobile-enabled solutions.

– helps you uncover the extent of WMS integration with ERP, TMS, and IoT systems, along with adoption of AI/ML-driven and mobile-enabled solutions. COST & ROI BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate implementation costs, spending distribution between software and services, and average payback period for WMS investments.

– helps you evaluate implementation costs, spending distribution between software and services, and average payback period for WMS investments. SUPPLY CHAIN OPTIMIZATION INDEX – helps you assess how effectively WMS solutions enhance warehouse operations, streamline logistics, and improve overall supply chain efficiency.

– helps you assess how effectively WMS solutions enhance warehouse operations, streamline logistics, and improve overall supply chain efficiency. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth strategies, product capabilities, market reach, and recent developments.

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