Pecoy Copper Intersects 1,020.50 m of 0.43% Cu and 0.09 g/t Au from 48 m in Follow-Up Hole, a Second Consecutive Kilometre-Scale Intercept within South Breccia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. (“Pecoy Copper” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQB: PCUUF) is pleased to report assay results from drill hole PEC-25-066, completed as part of its ongoing Phase 1 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Pecoy Project in southern Peru.

Hole PEC-25-066 was drilled in the South Breccia Zone approximately 195 metres west from hole PEC-25-065 and has returned a broad interval of continuous copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization beginning near surface and extending to the end of hole. The results represent an excellent follow-up to PEC-25-065. Together, holes PEC-25-065 and PEC-25-066 have now returned two consecutive kilometre-scale mineralized intervals in the South Breccia Zone, confirming strong lateral and vertical continuity.

PEC-25-066 Highlights:

Intersected 1,020.50 m at 0.43% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 1.51 g/t Ag and 0.009% Mo from 48 m depth, our second kilometre-scale interval in the South Breccia zone.

our second kilometre-scale interval in the South Breccia zone. Located approximately 195 m west from PEC-25-065.

Extends mineralization approximately 306 metres below the current resource pit shell.

Ended in mineralization, remains open at depth.

The 1,020.50 m copper interval grades ~26% above the current inferred resource grade of 0.34% Cu.





The broad interval includes higher-grade sections:

48 m at 0.94% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 3.05 g/t Ag, 0.014% Mo from 54 m,

242 m at 0.73% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 2.63 g/t Ag, 0.016% Mo from 386 m,

167.85 m at 0.33% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 1.05 g/t Ag, 0.006% Mo from 776 m located below the existing resource pit shell, and;

located below the existing resource pit shell, and; 18 m at 0.50% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.48 g/t Ag, 0.029% Mo from 1050 m to end of hole, indicating the system remains open at depth.





These results and higher-grade sections further reinforce management’s view that South Breccia may contain a higher-grade domain that could be relevant to the evaluation of a potential starter-pit style development concept in future studies, subject to additional drilling, resource modelling, metallurgical work and economic analysis.

Vincent Metcalfe, Chief Executive Officer of Pecoy Copper, commented: “Hole PEC-25-066 is an excellent follow-up and further confirms the scale, continuity and growth potential of the South Breccia system. Importantly, this is now the second consecutive kilometre-scale intercept in the South Breccia zone to confirm a meaningful extension of mineralization below the current pit shell. Drilled approximately 195 metres from hole 065, hole 066 ended in mineralization at 1,068.5 metres, supporting excellent lateral and vertical continuity and reinforcing our interpretation that the South Breccia may host a large, coherent higher-grade domain within the broader Pecoy system. Our systematic drilling continues to strengthen this view and underscores the potential relevance of the South Breccia to future phased development studies.”

Table 1: Significant Intersections

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Mo % Ag g/t PEC-25-066 0.0 1068.5 1068.5 0.41 0.08 0.009 1.45 incl. 48.0 1068.5 1020.5 0.43 0.09 0.009 1.51 incl. 54.0 102.0 48.0 0.94 0.21 0.014 3.05 incl. 358.0 804.1 446.1 0.60 0.08 0.011 2.10 incl. 386.0 628.0 242.0 0.73 0.10 0.016 2.63 incl. 390.0 524.9 134.9 0.85 0.13 0.016 3.13 Below current pit shell incl. 775.85 943.7 167.85 0.33 0.06 0.006 1.05 incl. 1050.2 1068.5 18.30 0.50 0.05 0.029 1.48 incl. 1060.0 1068.5 8.5 0.57 0.05 0.041 1.52

Note: True thickness and widths of the mineralization are currently unknown

Hole PEC-25-066 targeted the South Breccia Zone, where mineralization is hosted within brecciated and altered intrusive rocks and is characterized by chalcopyrite, gold, silver and molybdenite, consistent with a large porphyry-related system. The hole was designed as a follow-up to PEC-25-065 to test the lateral continuity of the South Breccia system and its depth potential.

The results from PEC-25-066 confirm another long run of continuous mineralization in the South Breccia Zone and compare favourably with hole PEC-25-065, which previously returned 1,013.75 m grading 0.37% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 1.33 g/t Ag and 0.016% Mo from 17 m, including 297.25 m grading 0.52% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.94 g/t Ag and 0.033% Mo below the current resource pit shell. Hole 066 was collared approximately 195 m west from hole 065 and provides another strong intercept within the same higher-grade South Breccia domain.

Importantly, hole PEC-25-066 extended continuous mineralization approximately 306 m below the current resource pit shell and ended in strong mineralization at 1,068.5 m. The final 18.3 m averaged 0.50% Cu and 0.029% Mo, and the final 8.5 m of the hole averaged 0.57% Cu and 0.041% Mo, indicating the South Breccia system remains open at depth.

The broad interval from 386.0 m to 628.0 m represents the main higher-grade core of the hole and is interpreted to correspond to a coherent potassic-primary South Breccia zone. Within this broader interval, the 134.9 m interval from 390.0 m highlights a stronger internal core. A second broad zone below the current pit shell, from 775.85 m to 943.70 m, demonstrates that meaningful copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization continues well beneath the current resource constraint.

South Breccia

The South Breccia represents one of the most advanced and best-defined mineralized breccia bodies at Pecoy and hosts the higher-grade mineralization encountered to date. Drilling has outlined a coherent geometry with strong continuity, and the breccia remains open laterally and at depth, including toward the west beneath alluvial cover. Hole PEC-25-066 provides further evidence of that continuity and reinforces South Breccia as an emerging higher-grade growth area within the broader Pecoy system.

Phase 1 Progress

To date, approximately 4,911 metres have been drilled during the Phase 1 program, with three holes completed and two additional holes currently in progress. Drilling has now shifted toward testing the Center of the Pit target and Central Breccia areas. Drilling in the South Breccia area will resume once the rainy season ends which is expected at the end April.

As drilling activities continue to ramp up, the Company expects to increase from three to five active drill rigs during the summer. To provide investors with a broader view of ongoing exploration progress, the Company expects that, following this release, future drill results will be reported in batches rather than on a hole-by-hole basis. The next group of drill holes will focus on the Center of the Pit target and the Central Breccia areas, where drilling is designed to test additional resource growth and higher-grade mineralization potential within the broader Pecoy system.

There is very little historical information for the Center of the Pit and Central Breccia areas, as historical drilling in these zones was limited. The target areas represent a 750 metre long by 300 metre wide zone on surface.

Table 2: Drillhole information

Hole UTM East UTM North Elev (masl) Azimuth Dip Length Drilled (m) Drill Status PEC-25-065 713977 8267284 1899 N0 -80 1186.25 Complete PEC-25-066 713796 8267252 1832 N0 -75 1068.50 Complete PEC-26-067 713104 8268120 1715 N175 -75 1040.00 Complete PEC-26-068 713630 8268000 2007 N180 -75 1007.10 In Progress PEC-26-069 713710 8268037 1998 N180 -70 609.50 In Progress



Pecoy Project Highlights

Large copper system with an inferred resource of 865 Mt at 0.34% Cu (~6.5 billion pounds contained copper), plus associated gold, molybdenum and silver credits

Surface exposure and multiple breccia centres, including the South Breccia

Favourable topography at Pecoy Hill, with extensive mineralization expressed at surface and consistent with potential open-pit style geometry

Low elevation (~1,650 m) with year-round access and proximity to infrastructure corridors and deep-water ports

Additional district-scale upside at Tororume (~8 km north), where all nine historical drill holes intersected mineralization





For more information about Pecoy Copper, please visit our website at www.pecoycopper.com or view the Company’s VRIFY presentation in connection with this release at https://vrify.com/decks/22201.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Pecoy Project showing the current deposit outline, principal mineralized zones, and current Phase 1 drill hole locations

Figure 2: Looking west - Cross-section through the South Breccia Zone illustrating drill hole PEC-25-066 (1,069 m total depth) and interpreted alteration and mineralization domains. Mineralization remains open at depth.

Figure 3: Looking north - Long-section through the South Breccia Zone illustrating drill hole PEC-25-065 and PEC-25-066 and interpreted alteration and mineralization domains. Mineralization remains open at depth.

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P.Geo., current Chief Geological Officer of Pecoy Copper, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Diamond drill core from the Pecoy Project was logged and sampled at the Company’s secure core facility at site by Company personnel. Drill core was sawn in half, with one half retained for reference and the other half sampled at nominal intervals of up to 2 metres, with sample boundaries adjusted to respect geological contacts. Core diameter varied between HQ, and NQ, depending on depth.

Samples were bagged, sealed, and transported by commercial carrier to the Bureau Veritas preparation laboratory in Arequipa, Peru, where samples were crushed and a 250 g split was pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm (200 mesh). Prepared pulps were then sent and analyzed at the assay laboratory in Lima, Peru. Bureau Veritas is an ISO-accredited laboratory and is independent of the Company.

Gold analyses were performed using fire assay fusion with ICP-OES finish on a 30 g sample (FA330). Samples returning gold values greater than 10 g/t Au were re-analyzed using fire assay with gravimetric finish (FA530). Copper and silver were analyzed by ICP-OES/MS following a four-acid digestion as part of a 45-element multi-element suite (4A200). Samples returning values over the upper detection limit (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Mo, Pb) were re-analyzed using four-acid digestion with AAS finish (MA402).

A comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) program was implemented as part of the sampling and analysis procedures. Certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples (field, preparation, and analytical duplicates) were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, representing approximately 15% of the total samples submitted. No significant QA/QC issues were identified during the analysis, and the results are considered reliable for reporting purposes.

An NI 43-101 technical report in respect of the Pecoy Project with an effective date of April 30, 2025 and dated July 23, 2025 was prepared by Mining Plus and is available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the 9,975-hectare Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project, a large, undeveloped porphyry system located in southern Peru’s Arequipa region, within one of the world’s most prolific copper belts. The Pecoy deposit hosts a current copper inferred resource of 865 million tonnes at 0.34% Cu, with significant associated gold, molybdenum, and silver credits.

To date, less than 49,000 metres of historical drilling have been completed at Pecoy, defining a broad and continuous mineralized system with potential for expansion along strike and at depth. The project benefits from its favourable elevation of approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, providing year-round access and reduced operating complexity compared to many high-altitude Andean deposits.

Strategically located near the Pacific coast, Pecoy enjoys excellent infrastructure, with close proximity to highways, power lines, and water sources, and good access to the deep-water ports of Matarani (approximately 240 km southwest) and Ilo. This infrastructure advantage positions Pecoy Copper to advance the project efficiently from exploration toward future development within one of the world’s most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture under the symbol “PCU” and also trade on the OTCQB under the symbol “PCUUF”.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO

Pecoy Copper Corp.

Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Tel: (514) 249-9960 | Email: info@pecoycopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's ability to continue drilling activities at Pecoy, to drill up to 40,000 metres, test the priority exploration areas, test the Tororume area and to work toward resource definition. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Pecoy Copper to control or predict, that may cause Pecoy Copper's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing application available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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