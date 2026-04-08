Bitget Launchpool adds Midnight (NIGHT) with 12M in Token Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Midnight (NIGHT) to Bitget Launchpool and with spot trading now available. Spot trading for the NIGHT/USDT pair opens on April 9, 2026, 11:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from April 10, 2026, 12:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget Launchpool will run a campaign offering 12,000,000 NIGHT in rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB and NIGHT during the event, which runs from April 9, 2026, 11:00 (UTC) till April 16, 2026, 11:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 BGB and 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, to share a prize pool of 11,250,000 NIGHT. In the NIGHT locking pool, users can lock between 1,000 and 10,000,000 NIGHT for a share of 750,000 NIGHT in rewards. Token airdrops from Launchpool locking pools will be distributed hourly based on each participant's locked volume.

Midnight is a Layer 1 data protection blockchain designed to integrate programmable confidentiality into the decentralized ecosystem, bridging the gap between public ledger transparency and the privacy requirements of regulated industries. Midnight uses zero-knowledge ("ZK") proof technology to offer utility without compromising data protection or ownership, enabling applications that safeguard user, commercial, and transaction data and metadata.

Midnight introduces several core innovations aimed at enabling programmable privacy, regulatory compliance, and developer accessibility. It is built around a dual-component token system comprising NIGHT, a utility token, and DUST, a shielded, decaying, non-transferable resource used to enable metadata-shielded transactions. Ultimately, Midnight offers a solution that meets the strict legal standards of industries like healthcare and finance, making it possible for global institutions to adopt blockchain technology without sacrificing data sovereignty.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Midnight (NIGHT) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between legacy blockchains and the essential privacy standards required for institutional-grade adoption.

For more details on Midnight (NIGHT) and the promotion, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8311fb7e-046c-4100-9a4b-42182258647b