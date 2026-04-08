Global Infusion Pumps and Devices Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2030 as Chronic Disease Burden, Aging Populations and Smart Pump Innovation Drive Growth

Boston, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for infusion pumps and devices is projected to grow from $9 billion in 2024 to $14.2 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, according to a new report from BCC Research.

The report, Infusion Pumps and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets, provides detailed analysis of the products, applications, end users and competitive dynamics shaping one of the most essential segments in medical device technology.

Key Findings

The global infusion pumps and devices market will reach $14.2 billion by 2030 , growing at a 7.9% CAGR from a 2024 base of $9 billion — driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, increasing surgical volumes, surging demand for ambulatory infusion pumps and a growing elderly population worldwide.

, growing at a 7.9% CAGR from a 2024 base of $9 billion — driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, increasing surgical volumes, surging demand for ambulatory infusion pumps and a growing elderly population worldwide. North America commands 42.5% market share , reflecting the region's advanced hospital infrastructure, high chronic disease burden, established home healthcare ecosystem and strong adoption of smart infusion pump technologies.

, reflecting the region's advanced hospital infrastructure, high chronic disease burden, established home healthcare ecosystem and strong adoption of smart infusion pump technologies. Rising cases of chronic illness are the primary growth catalyst. Diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease and autoimmune conditions all require infusion-based drug delivery — and their growing prevalence is driving sustained demand across all infusion pump categories.

Diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease and autoimmune conditions all require infusion-based drug delivery — and their growing prevalence is driving sustained demand across all infusion pump categories. Surging demand for ambulatory infusion pumps reflects the broader shift toward outpatient and home-based care, as healthcare systems seek to reduce hospital stays while maintaining treatment continuity for patients requiring chronic infusion therapy.

reflects the broader shift toward outpatient and home-based care, as healthcare systems seek to reduce hospital stays while maintaining treatment continuity for patients requiring chronic infusion therapy. Smart infusion pumps and technological integration are reshaping the competitive landscape , with dose error reduction systems (DERS), wireless connectivity, EHR integration and automated medication management platforms driving the next generation of infusion devices.

, with dose error reduction systems (DERS), wireless connectivity, EHR integration and automated medication management platforms driving the next generation of infusion devices. Key players include established medical device leaders, including Baxter, B. Braun, BD, Cardinal Health, Eitan Medical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fresenius, ICU Medical, Insulet, Medtronic, Moog Medical, Shenzhen Mindray, Tandem Diabetes Care and Terumo.

Market Drivers

Multiple demographic and clinical trends are converging to accelerate market growth. The global burden of chronic diseases continues to expand, increasing the patient population requiring infusion therapy. Surgical procedure volumes are rising as healthcare access improves in emerging markets. The shift toward ambulatory and home-based care is creating demand for portable, user-friendly infusion devices. And the growing elderly population — which disproportionately requires infusion-based treatments — represents a powerful long-term demand driver.

Investment Considerations

The infusion pumps market offers stable, recurring-revenue growth characteristics driven by non-discretionary clinical demand. However, investors should note key challenges including ongoing safety concerns and product recall risks, wireless connectivity gaps in healthcare facilities, and a stringent regulatory environment that creates barriers to entry but also slows product innovation cycles. Companies investing in smart pump technology, interoperability with hospital information systems and expansion into home healthcare and emerging markets are best positioned for above-market growth.

About the Report

Infusion Pumps and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets delivers comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by product type, application, end user and geography, competitive intelligence, patent analysis, technology assessment and strategic forecasting through 2030.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/healthcare/infusion-pumps-devices-markets-report.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.