Gastroparesis Drug Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 8.22 Billion by 2035 Due to Growing Number of Diabetes Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Gastroparesis Drug Market size is valued at USD 5.11 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.22 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during 2025–2035.

Due to the rising prevalence of diabetes, gastrointestinal illnesses, unresolved medical problems, and medication advances, the expansion of the gastroparesis drug market is fueled by improvements in therapies for disorders with delayed gastric emptying.





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Gastroparesis Drug Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 5.11 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 8.22 Billion

CAGR: 4.90% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Gastroparesis Drug Market is projected to grow from USD 1.68 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.60 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.46%.

Growth is fueled by rising gastroparesis diagnoses, rising diabetes prevalence, expanding access to gastroenterology care, and continued use of cutting-edge pharmaceutical treatments for symptom relief.

Rising Diabetes Prevalence and Delayed Gastric Emptying Cases Propel Market Expansion Globally

One of the key elements that significantly affects the gastroparesis drug market is the rising prevalence of diabetes mellitus and gastrointestinal motility problems. The industry is anticipated to benefit from early treatment and symptom management brought about by an increase in diagnosis and patient education. Additionally, the market will advance due to rising demand for medications used to treat symptoms including nausea and vomiting.

Gastroparesis Drug Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Class

Prokinetic Agents held the largest market share of 34.78% in 2025 owing to high usage of prokinetics agents in clinical practice for enhancing gastric motility and symptom control including delayed gastric emptying, nausea and bloating. Ghrelin Agonists are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.43% during 2026–2035 due to its novel mechanism of stimulating appetite and gastric motility.

By Disease Type

Diabetic Gastroparesis dominated with a 52.16% market share in 2025 as diabetes stands to be key reasons of delayed gastric emptying and large expanding patient pool with requiring pharmacological treatment. Idiopathic Gastroparesis is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.27% through 2026–2035 driven by increasing diagnosis rates and provider awareness.

By Route of Administration

Oral held the largest share of 61.89% in 2025 owing to its convenience, non-invasive characteristic and high patient compliance. Injectable is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period primarily used in patients with severe or refractory cases, where rapid symptom relief is needed.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies accounted for the highest market share of 46.32% in 2025 due to hospitals being at the center for dispensing prescribed or dispensed medications. Online Pharmacies are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.08% through 2026–2035 with the digital healthcare adoption and home delivery services.

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Gastroparesis Drug Market Regional Insights:

North America Gastroparesis Drug Market has a major presence in the industry, capturing 38.62% of the market share in 2025. This is attributed to the high prevalence rate of diabetes in the region, along with the established healthcare system.

The fastest-growing market is the Asia-Pacific Gastroparesis Drug Market, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2025 and 2035. Growing diabetes cases, digestive issues, and health consciousness in nations like China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia will propel this market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Gastroparesis Drug Market Report:

Evoke Pharma

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Neurogastrx

Processa Pharmaceuticals

CinDome Pharma

Renexxion Ireland

Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Abbott Laboratories

Bausch Health

Theravance Biopharma

Zydus Group

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries

Gastroparesis Drug Market Recent Developments:

In August 2025 , Evoke Pharma continued advancing and commercializing GIMOTI, strengthening its gastroparesis portfolio through extended patent protection, improved physician adoption, and sustained focus on diabetic gastroparesis symptom management, supporting long-term market exclusivity and treatment accessibility.

, Evoke Pharma continued advancing and commercializing GIMOTI, strengthening its gastroparesis portfolio through extended patent protection, improved physician adoption, and sustained focus on diabetic gastroparesis symptom management, supporting long-term market exclusivity and treatment accessibility. In June 2025, Vanda Pharmaceuticals progressed its tradipitant program for gastroparesis through ongoing regulatory discussions and clinical evaluations, reinforcing its commitment to receptor-targeted therapies while expanding its gastrointestinal pipeline and pursuing potential approvals to strengthen its market position.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

EPIDEMIOLOGY & PATIENT DEMAND ANALYTICS – helps you understand disease prevalence, incidence growth linked to diabetes and obesity, diagnosis gaps, and treatment-seeking behavior across patient segments.

– helps you understand disease prevalence, incidence growth linked to diabetes and obesity, diagnosis gaps, and treatment-seeking behavior across patient segments. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & TREATMENT EFFICACY METRICS – helps you evaluate symptom relief rates, gastric emptying improvement, hospitalization reduction, and relapse rates across available therapies.

– helps you evaluate symptom relief rates, gastric emptying improvement, hospitalization reduction, and relapse rates across available therapies. DRUG SAFETY & LONG-TERM TOLERABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you assess adverse event incidence and risk factors associated with prolonged use of gastroparesis medications.

– helps you assess adverse event incidence and risk factors associated with prolonged use of gastroparesis medications. PIPELINE & INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you identify ongoing clinical trials, novel mechanism-based therapies, regulatory approvals, and advancements in personalized treatment approaches.

– helps you identify ongoing clinical trials, novel mechanism-based therapies, regulatory approvals, and advancements in personalized treatment approaches. R&D INVESTMENT & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you uncover pharmaceutical investment trends, orphan drug designations, and evolving approval dynamics in key markets.

– helps you uncover pharmaceutical investment trends, orphan drug designations, and evolving approval dynamics in key markets. MARKET COMPETITION & COMMERCIAL STRATEGY INSIGHTS – helps you analyze market share distribution, pricing trends, therapy adoption (mono vs. combination), geographic expansion, and strategic partnerships among key players.

Gastroparesis Drug Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.11 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.90% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Drug Class (Prokinetic Agents, Antiemetic Drugs, Motilin Receptor Agonists, Dopamine Receptor Antagonists, Serotonin (5-HT4) Receptor Agonists, Ghrelin Agonists, Others)

• By Disease Type (Diabetic Gastroparesis, Idiopathic Gastroparesis, Post-surgical Gastroparesis, Others)

• By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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