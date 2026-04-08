Marotta Controls Introduces BPE-35 Propellant Gear Pump, a Compact, Electrically Driven Pump for Hypergolic In-Space Propulsion

MONTVILLE, N.J., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced its BPE-35 Propellant Gear Pump, an electrically driven gear pump engineered for compatibility with hypergolic propellants MMH and NTO. Developed as part of a hypergolic engine program, the pump has recently completed functional testing with MON3 and is being brought to market to support pump-fed propulsion architectures for spacecraft. With the core architecture set, Marotta is continuing to advance the product TRL in collaboration with an engine manufacturer. The team welcomes onsite discussions about how the Propellant Pump technology can expand your system or engine platform at Space Symposium (stand #330) in Colorado Springs, Colo., from April 13 to 16.

“Spacecraft using storable hypergolic propellants have long relied on pressure-fed systems. It’s a proven approach, but the system architecture adds mass and volume that could otherwise go to payload or propellant margin,” said Max Wolfinger, Vice President, Space Systems at Marotta Controls. “With the BPE-35 Propellant Gear Pump handling propellant delivery, the pressurization system mass can be significantly reduced, and that recovered mass budget can go somewhere useful.”

Marotta’s BPE-35 Propellant Gear Pump is designed to better equip spacecraft designers as they design for greater demands: carry more payload, reach a higher orbit, hold more propellant margin for on-orbit maneuvering. The positive displacement pump uses an external gear design on both the fuel and oxidizer sides, driven by an electrically controlled brushless DC motor sized for integration with modern spacecraft power systems. The compact design is suitable for both MMH and NTO, which simplifies fluid management and reduces cost for the propulsion system.

The pump is a natural fit for programs where propulsion performance directly impacts mission duration or objectives. These include responsive space missions requiring rapid maneuvering, cislunar transfer vehicles, and high delta-V defense applications (e.g., those tied to the Golden Dome initiative).

"Hypergolic propulsion is the right answer for a wide range of demanding missions," Wolfinger added. "The hardware gap has been the limiting factor. We've proven the architecture works, and now we are unveiling our technology to the market as high flow bipropellant propulsion needs continue to emerge."

Marotta will be exhibiting at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo., the week of April 13, at stand #330. Representatives will be available to discuss the BPE-35 Propellant Gear Pump and potential development partnerships.

To learn more, visit marotta.com or find the Marotta Space Systems team at the show.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

kglass@marotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09b1366c-8666-47e9-825a-657cd0407e3b