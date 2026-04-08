Kaltura Spotlighted In The 2026 WealthTech100 List for Pioneering AI-Powered Digital Engagement in Wealth and Financial Management

New York, New York, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, has been included in this year’s WealthTech100 list, a prestigious list that showcases the most innovative companies transforming the wealth and asset management sectors. This recognition highlights Kaltura’s contributions to the industry, as it works to redefine how wealth managers engage with customers and employees through AI-powered digital experiences that turn video into an interactive, outcome-driven medium. Kaltura is now ranked among the top 100 companies globally, shaping the future of wealth management technology. Kaltura powers some of the largest banks in the world including the 5 largest US banks.

As financial institutions race to meet rising client expectations for personalized, always-on engagement, Kaltura’s established suite of agentic AI-powered tools is already delivering. The WealthTech100 recognition validates what Kaltura’s clients in wealth and asset management are experiencing firsthand: dynamic, real-time interactions that deepen client relationships, improve operational efficiency, and transform how organizations activate their most valuable content.

At the heart of Kaltura’s recognition is its Agentic Avatar ecosystem - real-time, multimodal AI agents that can see, speak, and interact with users as naturally as a human advisor would. Recently launched for general availability, the Agentic Avatars are built with levels of enterprise-grade security and compliance controls that are non-negotiable in financial services, and transform passive video content into personalized, conversational guidance. From walking clients through onboarding, product education, and advisory experiences without ever putting pressure on a human support team and all while grounded entirely in an organization’s approved knowledge base, Kaltura’s agents deliver consistent, accurate responses at scale with zero hallucination risk.

Underpinning the entire experience is a suite of complementary capabilities. The Rich Media Content Management System and Content Hubs serve as the centralized infrastructure layer, giving wealth management firms a scalable destination to manage, distribute, and measure video content and other content types across every client-facing and internal channel. The Events Platform transforms client town halls, advisor training, and product broadcasts from passive, one-way experiences into high-value interactive touchpoints with AI-driven follow-up that extends their impact long after the session ends. Kaltura’s Content Lab empowers enterprises to quickly and easily repurpose content at scale, as well as create fully compliant personalized video experiences for regulated industries. Combined with Kaltura’s AI Video Generation suite, which includes the recently launched beta of its Avatar Video Production Studio that transforms organizational knowledge into engaging, personalized, avatar-narrated viewing experiences, Kaltura equips enterprises, from both the wealth and financial management and others, with the rich, agentic digital experiences they aim to provide employees and customers.

“The wealth management industry is at an inflection point. Clients expect the same personalized, on-demand experiences they get from consumer apps, and advisors need tools that multiply their capacity without multiplying their headcount,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering at Kaltura. “Being named to the WealthTech100 is a validation of what we’ve built and the tangible impact it’s already having for financial institutions. We’re proud to be part of this transformation.”

This recognition comes as Kaltura continues to accelerate its mission to power intuitive agentic digital experiences, acquiring eSelf.ai and PathFactory.ai within the last six months. To view the full WealthTech100 list, visit here.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.