Gold.com, Inc. Increases Share Repurchase Program

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Gold.com, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) (“Gold.com” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated alternative assets platform offering an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins, and collectibles, has authorized an increase in the number of shares which may be repurchased under the Company’s existing share repurchase program. Under the revised program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock, in addition to the 1,321,003 shares repurchased under the program as of March 31, 2026.

“The increased repurchase authorization reflects our board's confidence in the underlying strength of our business and our ability to generate long-term value,” said Gold.com CEO Greg Roberts. “We will continue to deploy capital thoughtfully, balancing strategic investment with opportunities to return capital to our shareholders.”

The actual number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will be determined by management and will depend on a number of factors, including stock price, trading volume, general market conditions, working capital requirements, and other factors. The stock repurchase program may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time. Repurchases of shares under the program may be made through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including repurchase plans that satisfy the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Gold.com, Inc.

Gold.com builds on gold’s storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, Gold.com offers a comprehensive solution for all aspects of the precious metals and collectibles value chain. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and collectibles that include rare coins and currency with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve consumers, collectors, and institutional clients globally.

Gold.com’s direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands JMBullion.com, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, GovMint.com, Monex Precious Metals, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company’s trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates as A-Mark Precious Metals, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an “authorized purchaser” of the United States Mint since 1986. Gold.com’s Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary, CFCGoldLoans.com, extends bullion, numismatic, and sports card loans while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company’s operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories.

Gold.com is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and operates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at www.gold.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding expectations with respect to growth, the delivery of long-term value, expense optimization, cost containment and operating leverage. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: The failure to execute the Company’s growth strategy, including the inability to identify suitable or available acquisition or investment opportunities; greater than anticipated costs incurred to execute this strategy; our inability to execute on our cost containment and expense reduction programs; government regulations that might impede growth, particularly in Asia, including with respect to tariff policy; the inability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; the inability of the Company successfully to expand its business to include cryptocurrency; the inability of the Company to work with its strategic partners to combine traditional precious metal assets and a blockchain based infrastructure; changes in the current international political climate, which historically has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets but also has posed certain risks and uncertainties for the Company; increased competition for the Company’s higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of the Company’s business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; changes in consumer demand and preferences for precious metal products generally; potential negative effects that inflationary pressure may have on our business; the failure of our investee companies to maintain, or address the preferences of, their customer bases; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other Risk Factors described in in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Gold.com

1-310-587-1410

sreiner@gold.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

GOLD@gateway-grp.com

Media Relations Contact:

ICR for Gold.com

GOLD@icrinc.com