Biora Therapeutics Advances BioJet™ Swallowable Autoinjector

Company reports >25% oral bioavailability in swine and non-human primates

Progressing multiple collaborations toward partnerships

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, a biotech company developing the first swallowable autoinjector, today announced significant progress with its BioJet™ platform, a needle-free delivery platform designed to enable oral dosing of proteins, antibodies, and other biomolecules.

“Since emerging from restructuring as a privately held company with a clean balance sheet, we have been focused on advancing the BioJet platform,” said Adi Mohanty, CEO of Biora Therapeutics. “We are excited about the rapid progress of our smaller ‘00’ sized BioJet device, with its unprecedented payload capacity. We expect to continue to improve performance even further as we advance our BioJet device to IND-readiness, and we are progressing well with multiple collaborations that could bring needle-free oral delivery to patients.”

“We are now using the BioJet platform in several large animal models, including swine, canine, and non-human primates, and we’re exceeding most collaborator expectations with 25% or greater mean bioavailability versus IV for oral delivery of both peptides and antibodies, with levels ranging up to 50% for antibodies,” continued Mr. Mohanty. “For comparison, subcutaneous injections of antibodies achieve about 50% bioavailability and other oral technologies like permeation enhancers for peptides reach just 1–5% bioavailability compared to the benchmark of IV administration. We also have a growing safety database with more than 600 devices dosed in large animal studies, and no safety-related issues have been identified in the current preclinical program.”

“Looking ahead, we and our pharma collaborators see significant opportunities for pipeline molecules that currently achieve insufficient bioavailability using other delivery technologies to become viable products using BioJet delivery. We also see the obvious potential for established biomolecule brands to greatly improve patient convenience, increasing competitive advantage. In addition, we are exploring opportunities to support internal programs with shorter regulatory approval pathways such as biosimilars,” said Mr. Mohanty.

About Biora Therapeutics

BT Bidco, Inc., dba Biora Therapeutics, is a privately held biotech company developing the

BioJet™ platform, a needle-free delivery platform designed to enable oral dosing of proteins, antibodies, and other biomolecules. The BioJet device is a swallowable, single-use autoinjector the size of a 00 capsule. It uses Biora’s patented liquid jet technology to deliver biomolecules into the small intestine, aiming to achieve high rates of oral bioavailability without needles.

Oral dosing of biomolecules remains a key unmet need for many therapies. If successful, the BioJet™ platform could help convert injectable therapies into oral dosage forms, increasing patient convenience, and offering product differentiation for both pipeline candidates and established brands. The BioJet platform’s ability to use existing liquid drug formulations and to deliver >300 microliter payloads creates a desirable delivery option for most biomolecules, including proteins, peptides, and nucleic acids.

Biora’s comprehensive patent portfolio includes over twenty (20) granted patents with long-dated protection and numerous pending applications, with coverage in all major pharmaceutical markets including the United States, Europe, Japan, and China.

Biora™ and BioJet™ are trademarks of Biora Therapeutics.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

media@bioratherapeutics.com