UroGen Launches LG-UTUC Luminaries Initiative Recognizing Excellence and Leadership in Treatment of Patients with Low-Grade Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer

PRINCETON, N.J., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced the launch of its “LG-UTUC Luminaries” initiative, recognizing clinicians and institutions demonstrating leadership, expertise, and a commitment to advancing low‑grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG‑UTUC) care.

LG‑UTUC is a rare form of cancer affecting an estimated 6,000-7,000 patients each year in the U.S., which represents approximately 40% of patients diagnosed in the U.S. annually with UTUC. While typically noninvasive, it often recurs and may require repeated endoscopic procedures or radical surgery to remove the kidney and ureter, underscoring a continued need for guideline-recommended kidney‑sparing care approaches.

“Through the LG-UTUC Luminaries initiative, we are honored to recognize the clinicians and institutions redefining what is possible for patients living with LG-UTUC,” said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of UroGen. “By elevating these leaders, we aim to inspire broader adoption of evidence-based, kidney-sparing care, strengthen collaboration across the urology community, and accelerate progress toward a future where patients with this highly recurrent disease have better outcomes and a better care experience.”

The LG-UTUC Luminaries initiative recognizes clinicians and institutions working to achieve excellence in LG-UTUC care. Honorees have extensive experience with LG-UTUC and are actively involved in treatment, research, and peer-to-peer education. Institutional recipients are distinguished by established, guideline-aligned care pathways spanning diagnosis, treatment, and long-term surveillance, as well as strong commitments to physician training, research participation, and comprehensive patient support.

UroGen recognizes Saum Ghodoussipour, MD, Director, Bladder and Urothelial Cancer Program, Rutgers Cancer Institute, and Associate Professor of Surgery, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, as the first recipient of this flagship LG-UTUC Luminaries recognition—an honor that will continue to be presented to physicians and institutions dedicated to helping shape the future of kidney-sparing management in LG-UTUC.

“I’m truly honored to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Saum Ghodoussipour, Director of the Bladder and Urothelial Cancer Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute and Associate Professor of Surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, NJ. “This distinction reflects the dedication of our entire multidisciplinary team at Rutgers Cancer Institute, whose commitment to advancing education, research, and patient-centered care continues to drive progress for individuals living with LG-UTUC. I’d especially like to recognize Dr. Vignesh Packiam, Director of Clinical and Translational Research in Urologic Oncology and Associate Professor of Surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, whose leadership and contributions have been instrumental in shaping our program. Together, we remain committed to improving outcomes through collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast focus on our patients.”

About the LG-UTUC Luminaries Initiative

The LG-UTUC Luminaries initiative is UroGen’s effort to recognize and collaborate with leading clinicians and institutions advancing care for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer. By highlighting clinical leadership and fostering collaboration across the urology community, the initiative supports continued progress in kidney-sparing care and efforts to improve outcomes in this rare and highly recurrent disease.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.UroGen.com to learn more or follow us on X, @UroGenPharma.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Vincent Perrone

vincent.perrone@urogen.com

(609) 460-3588 Ext. 1093

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cindy Romano

Cindy.romano@urogen.com

(609) 460-3566 Ext. 1083