Belay Global SPAC Bootcamp Announces Venue Change Due to Strong Attendance Demand

NEW YORK, NY, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to strong attendance demand, the venue for the upcoming Belay SPAC Bootcamp on April 9, 2026 has been changed to accommodate increased participation. The event will now be held at Graybar 19 Conference Center, located at 420 Lexington, New York, NY.

The program timing and agenda remain unchanged. The half-day event will continue to bring together leading capital markets professionals to provide practical insights into SPAC formation, public market pathways, SEC processes, and operating as a public company.

Event Details

April 9, 2026

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM ET

Location: Graybar 19 Conference Center, located at 420 Lexington, 19th Floor, New York, NY

Program Overview

Welcome and program introduction

Panel: SPAC formation, structure, and underwriting considerations

Panel: Comparing pathways to the public markets (Direct Listings, RTOs, SPACs)

Session: Public company readiness and selection criteria

Panel: Navigating SEC registration and timelines

Panel: The de-SPAC process and transition to public company operations

Closing session: SPAC market outlook and best practices

For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be livestreamed. Virtual attendees must register here: Belay Global SPAC Bootcamp Virtual Registration and will watch the livestream here: https://vimeo.com/event/5810446/f46c36602d

About McKinley and Belay Global

McKinley Acquisition Corp. is a SPAC sponsored by Belay Global which is redefining how companies go public with a smarter and more disciplined SPAC platform model. By combining the syndication process of a traditional IPO with the certainty, efficiency and flexibility of a SPAC, Belay helps select companies transition their ownership structure into a publicly traded entity bringing enhanced liquidity, expanded access to capital, strengthening credibility, and driving more robust valuations. As both an advisor and investor, Belay brings committed capital, deep expertise, and hands-on support through every stage of the process, from structuring and valuation to guiding teams post-transaction by building liquidity in the secondary markets. Through McKinley Acquisition, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC sponsored by Belay Global, the firm is actively seeking visionary founders poised to accelerate growth and establish leadership positions in their respective markets. Visit https://belayglobal.io/

Contact :

James McCusker,

Alpha Advisory Group / Alpha IR Group

James.McCusker@alphaadvgroup.com

M: 203-585-4750