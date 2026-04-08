True Tickets Resonates Across Festivals, Museums, and Universities with Secure, Scalable Digital Ticketing

Boston, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







True Tickets, the secure digital ticket delivery service designed for arts and cultural organizations, is expanding beyond the performing arts to support a growing portfolio of festivals, museums, and universities.

As more organizations look to modernize how audiences access and share tickets, True Tickets provides a proven, rules-based digital delivery solution that gives venues control over how tickets move, who holds them, and how they’re used. This helps every organization understand its real audience, reduce friction at entry, and eliminate the risks of fraudulent or duplicate tickets.

True Tickets now works with a diverse group of institutions including Oregon Shakespeare Festival , Brevard Music Center , Bravo! Vail, Spoleto Festival USA , Jacob’s Pillow , Intrepid Museum , Penn Live Arts (University of Pennsylvania) , University Musical Society at the University of Michigan , and Florida State University .

“Arts and culture organizations of all types share the same core need—knowing who’s in their audience,” said Ken Lesnik, Chief Commercial Officer at True Tickets. “By giving venues smarter control over ticket delivery and sharing, we help them connect directly with the people in their seats, not just the original ticket buyer.”

Festivals often face challenges with shared or transferred tickets when large groups purchase on behalf of friends or family. True Tickets helps uncover those attendees by logging each delivery, share, and scan, giving festivals a full picture of who actually attends.

Museums and attractions benefit from timed-entry and capacity-based control, allowing them to manage admissions, reduce bottlenecks, and deliver smoother guest experiences while keeping operational data accurate.

“Creating a smooth, secure experience for our visitors is critical, especially with timed entry and high daily volume,” said Michael Onysko, the Vice President of Marketing at Intrepid Museum. “True Tickets has made digital admission simple and reliable from purchase to entry, while giving us confidence that every ticket in use is valid and accounted for. It’s helped us streamline operations at the door and deliver a better overall visitor experience.”

Universities and performing arts centers gain insight into student and community engagement through True Tickets’ deep integration with Tessitura, making it easier to link attendance behavior with outreach, fundraising, and loyalty programs.

“Our mission has always been to help organizations protect and strengthen the relationships they build with their audiences across live events and cultural organizations,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder and CEO of True Tickets. “Expanding into festivals, museums, and universities is a natural extension of that work. Whether you’re running a multi-day festival or a campus arts program, you deserve the same visibility, security, and control our performing arts partners rely on every day.”

As True Tickets continues to expand, its technology remains focused on one thing: helping arts and cultural organizations deliver extraordinary experiences through secure, seamless, and transparent ticket delivery.

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