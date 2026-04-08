Cerence AI to Power Intelligent, LLM-Powered In-Car Experiences for BYD

SUMMARY AND KEY POINTS:

Cerence xUI™ will power BYD’s conversational in-car AI assistant for global customers.

Cerence xUI will deploy in new BYD vehicles this spring following an accelerated deployment timeline.

The Cerence xUI platform enables BYD to deploy advanced LLM-powered features across regions, languages, and vehicle lines at speed — combining automotive-grade reliability with rapid time to market at global scale.





BURLINGTON, Mass., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced an expansion of its longstanding partnership with BYD, the world’s leading new-energy vehicle manufacturer, to bring AI- and LLM-powered user experiences to its drivers around the world at best-in-class speed and scale. The two companies have partnered for years across BYD’s innovative vehicle portfolio, and this latest collaboration represents the next phase of that relationship, highlighting Cerence AI’s ability to bring next-generation user experiences to market on accelerated timelines.

BYD’s new in-car AI assistant, which will go live this spring in the ATTO 2 DM-i, followed by other global models, is powered by Cerence xUI™, the company’s agentic AI platform purpose-built for automotive environments.

“Our collaboration with BYD is a powerful example of the value Cerence AI provides for our customers and their end users,” said Christian Mentz, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer at Cerence AI. “BYD moves with incredible speed, and together we have deployed an LLM-powered, AI experience that reflects both their innovative spirit and their commitment to delivering the best possible user experience to their customers. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of the user experience, deploying in-car assistants that act and feel like conversational companions.”

With its new intelligent assistant based on Cerence xUI, BYD is introducing an in-car experience that feels more natural, intuitive, and responsive for drivers and passengers. Key capabilities include:

Conversations Without Boundaries : Multi-step conversational threads support natural, fluid exchanges, enabling users to speak freely and accomplish more in a single interaction.

: Multi-step conversational threads support natural, fluid exchanges, enabling users to speak freely and accomplish more in a single interaction. Trusted Real-Time Information : Drivers can access a wide range of reliable, real-time information, including travel, music, sports, news, and more.

: Drivers can access a wide range of reliable, real-time information, including travel, music, sports, news, and more. LLM-Enhanced Automotive Voice Assistant: The assistant is powered by CaLLM™, Cerence’s family of automotive-optimized language models. CaLLM orchestrates across services and domains, ensuring a cohesive, brand-aligned experience for BYD drivers.





These capabilities are designed to complement BYD’s rapidly evolving vehicle lineup, supporting its focus on intelligent, connected, mobility experiences.

The deployment supports multiple languages, allowing BYD to deliver a localized, culturally intuitive user experience that resonates with drivers regionally while maintaining a consistent global brand identity.

For more information about Cerence xUI, visit www.cerence.com/platforms/cerence-xui. To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding: Cerence’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “continues,” “will,” “may,” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: there can be no assurance as to developments related to the litigation, the outcome of the litigation, or remedies that could be awarded in connection with the litigation; our ability to establish or maintain our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; IP, or legal strategies; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Contact Information

Media Relations: press@cerence.com

Investor Relations: cerence@pondel.com