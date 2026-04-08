Remedy Plan Therapeutics Appoints Jotin Marango, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Financial and Business Officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy Plan Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that target fundamental metabolic vulnerabilities in disease, today announced the appointment of Jotin Marango, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Financial and Business Officer (CFO & CBO).

“Joti brings a strong blend of corporate leadership, financial insight, strategic creativity, and all- around deep experience in the biotechnology sector,” said Greg Crimmins, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remedy Plan Therapeutics. “As we enter our next phase of growth, Joti will be instrumental in strengthening our financial position, advancing our corporate goals, and expanding our relationships with the investment community and strategic partners.”

Dr. Marango brings to Remedy Plan Therapeutics more than 15 years of experience across biotechnology, business development, corporate strategy, and public markets. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Ikena Oncology, a company focused on small molecule design and development across solid tumor oncology, where he was instrumental in capital raising and allocation, business partnerships, and strategic transactions, including Ikena’s merger with ImageneBio. Previously, Dr. Marango served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer at Aptose Biosciences, a company focused on the early clinical development of multiple small molecules across Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). Earlier in his career, Dr. Marango worked as an equity research analyst covering small and mid-cap biotechnology companies focused on hematology, oncology, and rare diseases. Dr. Marango also served as Chief Operating Officer of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, where he led venture philanthropy initiatives supporting translational drug development. Dr. Marango received a B.A. in Chemistry with Honors from Harvard University, and earned his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University.

“I am thrilled to join Remedy Plan Therapeutics at this important inflection point in our evolution into a clinical-stage biotechnology company,” said Dr. Marango. “With our first oncology study now under way, our differentiated approach to NAMPT inhibition positions us well to tackle increasingly broader segments of the oncology market. I look forward to partnering with Greg, the board, and our entire hardworking development team to support our next stage of execution and growth, as we strive to build value for our shareholders and deliver new treatment options for patients with the greatest need.”

About RPT1G

RPT1G is a novel small-molecule NAMPT inhibitor designed to selectively target cancer cell metabolism while avoiding the on-target toxicities that have historically limited NAMPT inhibitors. The drug utilizes a unique hyperbolic inhibition mechanism that allows controlled modulation of NAMPT activity rather than complete enzyme shutdown. This approach is designed to maintain metabolic function in healthy cells while disrupting the metabolic vulnerabilities of cancer cells.

About Remedy Plan Therapeutics

Remedy Plan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies that target fundamental metabolic vulnerabilities in disease. The company’s proprietary drug discovery platform has enabled the development of a new class of novel NAMPT inhibitors designed to overcome decades-long challenges associated with targeting this pathway.

Remedy Plan’s lead candidate, RPT1G, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) (NCT07107126). In parallel, the company is advancing clinical studies for oncology applications, with additional programs exploring NAMPT inhibition across oncology, as well as autoimmune and metabolic diseases.

For more information, visit www.remedyplan.com.

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