Cowboy Clean Fuels and Absolute Climate Raise the Bar for High-Integrity Carbon Removal

SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowboy Clean Fuels, a leading climate-tech company producing verifiable, carbon-neutral energy solutions at commercial scale, and Absolute Climate, developer of the Absolute Carbon Standard (ACS), announced today a partnership to certify Cowboy's carbon removal projects under ACS and issue credits through Evident’s C-Capsule registry. The collaboration delivers a new class of carbon removal credits designed to meet the quality, traceability, and verification expectations of today’s most sophisticated buyers.

Modern carbon removal systems often generate both negative emissions and valuable co-products, creating multiple value streams that must be accounted for with precision. The Cowboy-Absolute Climate partnership demonstrates how these next-generation systems can be measured, verified, and brought to market with the level of rigor buyers increasingly demand. By pairing ACS’s system-level accounting with Evident’s trusted registry infrastructure, the partnership provides buyers with transparent, independently verified credits backed by real operational data.

“Carbon removal is entering a mass-scale phase where projects are increasingly being judged by how clearly their outcomes can be demonstrated,” said Peter Minor, co-founder and CEO of Absolute Climate. “Cowboy Clean Fuels is a great example of CDR 2.0, but it comes with extra complexity on how to scope the project so that emissions are correctly accounted for in each product. They require standards that are built to capture how those systems actually operate, and the resulting atmospheric impacts. We’re seeing growing momentum from both developers and buyers who want clearer ways to measure results, which requires consistent infrastructure to help the industry scale.”

The Absolute Carbon Standard measures how carbon fluxes move through complex industrial systems, tracking what is captured, stored, and emitted to produce a certified net emissions figure. It establishes requirements for measurement, risk management, and independent verification, giving buyers and markets a consistent basis for evaluating project outcomes. By tracking carbon flows across the full system, this approach allows projects like Cowboy Clean Fuels to account for both carbon removal and renewable fuel production, ensuring that each outcome reflects its true atmospheric impact.



Cowboy Clean Fuels develops infrastructure that converts agricultural biomass into zero-emissions RNG while permanently sequestering carbon in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The system leverages existing geologic storage assets and agricultural byproducts to deliver durable carbon removal alongside clean energy production.



“Buyers want confidence that every credit they purchase reflects real, durable, independently verified results,” said Ryan Waddington, CEO of Cowboy Clean Fuels. “The Absolute Carbon Standard gives us a framework to demonstrate exactly that. By combining ACS certification with Evident’s C-Capsule registry, we can offer credits with the transparency, traceability, and verification rigor that sophisticated buyers now expect. That level of clarity is increasingly what separates Cowboy Clean Fuels projects from the rest.”



“Carbon markets are entering a new phase towards higher standards of transparency, traceability, and real-world impact,” said Travis Caddy, Business Development Director at Evident. “This partnership brings together robust scientific methodology and the digital infrastructure needed to evidence it at scale. Together with Absolute Climate and Cowboy Clean Fuels, we’re setting a new benchmark for how carbon removal projects are certified, credited, and trusted by the market.”



To learn more about the Absolute Carbon Standard, click here .

To learn more about Cowboy Clean Fuels, click here .

About Absolute Climate

Absolute Climate is accelerating the growth of carbon markets through independent standards that bring clarity and consistency to how atmospheric outcomes are measured and certified. Its flagship framework, the Absolute Carbon Standard (ACS), establishes rigorous rules for quantifying carbon flows, evaluating project outcomes, and certifying results across carbon removal and low-carbon product pathways. By separating standard-setting from credit issuance, Absolute Climate provides independent infrastructure that ensures carbon credits are evaluated consistently across the market.

About Cowboy Clean Fuels

Cowboy Clean Fuels is a climate-tech company integrating geologic storage resources and energy infrastructure to deliver carbon-neutral renewable natural gas and permanent CO₂ sequestration. The company operates the only patented Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage + Renewable Natural Gas (BiCRS + RNG) pathway in the market. Founded in 2020, Cowboy is headquartered in Denver, CO, with a field office in Gillette, WY.

About Evident

Evident, now part of Xpansiv, is a global authority in the certification of the clean economy and is recognised for its expertise, robust standards, world class registry technology, and collaborative approach. Certifying energy in over 60 countries and servicing consumers in over 150 countries, Evident has been at the forefront of shaping sustainability certification for more than two decades, notably building the I-REC electricity certification service and market.

Evident’s services are supported by a global partner network, including standards bodies, governmental authorities, energy infrastructure operators, specialist auditors, and marketplace innovators. This partner network enables Evident to provide a globally recognised, transparent, robust, and trusted service with local, knowledgeable implementation.

Having certified electricity for over 20 years, Evident today supports globally connected product supply chains, including gas and sustainable fuels.

In 2025, Evident was acquired by Xpansiv, establishing a preeminent, global REC network with over 300 GW of capacity and more than 4,000 participating companies.

For more information, please visit https://evident.global/

Contact

absoluteclimate@launchsquad.com