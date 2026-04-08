electroCore to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on April 15, 2026.

Joshua Lev, Interim President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a company presentation at 2:15 pm ET and participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

DATE: April 15, 2026

TIME: 2:15 pm ET

Investors attending the conference who are interested in scheduling a meeting with management can do so by contacting their Needham representative, or by emailing ECOR Investor Relations at investors@electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com