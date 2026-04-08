Next-Generation Quantitative Trading: AccuQuant Launches Its AI Trading Robot for 2026





LONDON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuQuant , a fintech company focused on quantitative trading technology, has officially launched its flagship AI-powered managed trading system for 2026. The company states that the system is powered by its proprietary “Predictive-Neural 4.0” engine.

Core Technology: Predictive-Neural 4.0 Engine

Many trading bots require users to navigate exchange setups and manage API connections. According to AccuQuant, its managed AI model is designed to reduce these technical barriers. At the core of the system is the Predictive-Neural 4.0 engine, which the company describes as an institutional-grade AI system operating within a secure and audited environment.

AccuQuant states that this integration supports “Zero-Latency Execution” within its internal environment. The company adds that, unlike external bots that may rely on remote connections to third-party exchanges, its internal execution framework is designed to improve execution efficiency.

Key Features of the AccuQuant AI Trading System in 2026

1. Risk Management Focus

Intelligent Stop-Loss: According to the company, the AI system is designed to respond to market volatility through automated stop-loss mechanisms and long/short positioning based on market conditions.

Emotionless Execution: The system operates according to algorithmic parameters rather than emotional decision-making, which AccuQuant states may help reduce impulsive trading behavior.

2. Accessibility for Beginners

According to the company, users do not need advanced knowledge of topics such as reinforcement learning or the Kelly Criterion to begin using the platform.

Simplified Activation: AccuQuant states that users can activate the system through a streamlined onboarding process.

24/7 Operation: The company states that the AI system continuously scans global markets, including stocks and cryptocurrencies, for potential trading opportunities.

How to Start Using AccuQuant in 2026

Registering & Connecting : Users can visit the AccuQuant website to create an account. The company states that new users may be eligible for a $20 welcome bonus.

Configuring Preferences: The platform allows users to select strategy settings such as conservative, balanced, or aggressive, based on individual risk tolerance.

Monitoring & Optimizing: The mobile app enables users to track AI-executed orders in real time and monitor system activity.

Platform Overview

AccuQuant states that its 2026 AI trading system is designed to make quantitative trading tools more accessible to a broader range of users. By simplifying complex trading logic into a user-facing platform, the company aims to offer an automated alternative for individuals seeking AI-assisted market participation.

About AccuQuant

AccuQuant is a fintech platform focused on artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies, dedicated to building automated and systematic decision-making infrastructure. The company develops a scalable technology system by integrating machine learning and multi-dimensional data analytics capabilities to support the evolving digital financial applications.



Official website: accuquant.com

Media contact: press@accuquant.com

Contact

Abid Mehmood KHAN

ACCU-RITE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LTD

abidmehmood.khan@accuquant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13bb71a8-a30d-4b36-bd22-a2ea7aec0fa4