Aclarion Announces Agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today it has established a commercial agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine.

The agreement brings Nociscan to Weill Cornell Medicine and Och Spine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and the multidisciplinary spine team led by triple-board certified physician and Principal Investigator, Jaspal Ricky Singh, MD, who has earned a national reputation for innovation and excellence. The trial is entitled “A Prospective Review of Bone Marrow Aspirate Stem Cell Concentrate (BMAC) for Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Disc Disease,” conducted under IRB Protocol No. 22-06024915.

The purpose of this initial study is to investigate whether the dose and quantity of bone marrow aspirate stem cell concentrate (BMAC) used for the treatment of osteoarthritis and/or Degenerative Disc Disease in the spine has an effect on patient-reported functional outcomes and pain. A subset of spine patients, selected per Dr. Singh’s clinical evaluation, will also be eligible for Nociscan.

“Our team takes a comprehensive approach to the treatment of spinal disorders. Our multidisciplinary approach to treat pain includes physical therapy and various interventional techniques,” said Jaspal Ricky Singh, MD, Vice Chair and Director of Interventional Spine at Weill Cornell Medicine and Rehabilitation Medicine Specialist at Och Spine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. “Our pioneering research into discogenic low back pain and cBMA (concentrated bone marrow aspirate) is an ideal opportunity to utilize the insights provided by Nociscan.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. 1 Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan can provide critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and improves pain and function when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

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About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the enrollment of patients in our ongoing clinical trials, the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com

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