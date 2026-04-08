Stingray and Anuvu Partner to Deliver Premium Audio and Video Experiences at Sea

MONTREAL, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Anuvu - a global provider of highspeed connectivity and entertainment solutions for mobility markets - to bring Stingray’s curated audio and video offering to cruise passengers worldwide. Under the agreement, Anuvu will serve as the official distribution partner for Stingray’s content across the global cruise industry, marking one of the first fully licensed deployments of streaming audio and video content at scale in the cruise sector.

This first-of-its-kind partnership enhances Anuvu’s maritime entertainment offering, MTN-TV, with a diverse selection of high‑quality content. The new lineup features two expertly curated collections designed specifically for cruise lines: Music & Concerts and Moodscapes. Together, they bring more than 15 new channels onboard, including standout offerings like Stingray Music Greatest Hits - a vibrant mix of iconic tracks from the ’70s through today - and Qello Concerts, full-length concert films and riveting documentaries featuring beloved artists. The lineup also includes ambient video channels designed to promote relaxation and wellness such as the scenic wonders of Stingray Naturescape and the trendy, lo-fi backdrops of Stingray Cozy Café.

“Introducing dedicated audio and video channels to cruise entertainment for the first time marks an exciting milestone for Anuvu and the global cruise industry" said Travis Peterson, VP, Product, Non-Theatrical Markets at Anuvu. "Partnering with Stingray enables us to deliver premium music, wellness, and lifestyle content that enriches the onboard experience in an entirely new way."

"The cruise industry is all about providing unforgettable experiences, and we are thrilled to partner with Anuvu to bring our curated content to passengers at sea," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer, Stingray. "Our diverse channel offerings, from chart-topping hits to serene wellness content, are designed to enhance every moment of the journey. This collaboration allows us to reach a new audience and solidify our position as a leading provider of entertainment for all travel environments."

With over 80% market share, Anuvu’s MTN-TV is the leading entertainment service for the cruise line market, onboard more than 300 ships globally.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

About Anuvu

Anuvu connects and entertains the world’s passengers. Our award-winning content and connectivity solutions are reliable, scalable, and tailored to our customers’ brands and service objectives. With a flexible and agile approach, we maximize the technology available today, while optimizing for tomorrow. Some of the most experienced professionals in the industry lead our teams and this, together with our long-standing client relationships, means we never stand still. Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You. Follow Anuvu on LinkedIn and X for further updates and insights or visit anuvu.com.