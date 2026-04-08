Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences:

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 2:15 p.m. ET

Virtual

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Boston, MA

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business driven by Jornay PM®, a differentiated treatment for ADHD. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Investor Contacts:

Ian Karp

Head of Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com

Danielle Jesse

Director, Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Cotrone

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs

communications@collegiumpharma.com