C Spire Selects Interop Technologies to Manage RCS Business Messaging

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop Technologies, a global leader in advanced mobile messaging technology, today announced that C Spire, a privately held national advanced technology company and largest independent wireless operator in the United States, has selected Interop to provide RCS business messaging (RBM) management services.

C Spire joins a growing group of regional U.S. carriers working with Interop to introduce RBM across their networks and will be the first to process live RBM traffic using Interop services.

With commitments secured from multiple U.S. operators, Interop is set to enable more than two million regional subscribers for RBM in 2026. This represents the largest and most recent coordinated expansions of RCS business messaging within North America.

“Interop’s history as a messaging leader speaks for itself and their deep expertise in RCS technology makes them a natural partner for C Spire as we introduce advanced business messaging to our customers,” said Charles Watson, senior vice president, network operations at C Spire. “Their continued focus on the operator, including flexible deployment and comprehensive management of their services, aligns with our customer inspired promise by expanding next-generation messaging capabilities for our subscribers.”

Through Interop’s RBM management capabilities, C Spire gains enhanced visibility and operational control over all RCS business messaging ecosystem activities while enabling enterprises to engage subscribers with rich, interactive messaging experiences directly within the native messaging client.

“Interop has spent more than two decades developing solutions for mobile operators as messaging technologies continue to evolve,” said Stephen Zitnik, chief technology officer at Interop Technologies. “As RCS business messaging expands globally, operators are looking for trusted partners with the experience and operational expertise to introduce these services seamlessly into their networks and scale them effectively. Our focus remains on ensuring operators can deploy RBM with the visibility, oversight and operational control needed to manage and support rapid enterprise messaging growth.”

Interop’s RBM management services provide operators with the governance and operational tools required to introduce RBM at scale, including:

Brand and campaign ingestion and management

RBM enablement and onboarding oversight

Messaging traffic visibility and monitoring

Operator-controlled monetization frameworks

Integration with existing messaging infrastructure

These capabilities enable operators to support enterprise messaging while maintaining control over how RBM services are introduced and managed within their networks.

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies helps mobile network operators evolve their messaging ecosystems at scale with reliable, secure, and future-ready solutions. Founded in 2002, the company delivers telco-grade, standards-based technologies backed by 24-hour, seven-day system support. Its All-Gen™ Messaging portfolio spans both legacy and next-generation technologies, including multi-accredited and award-winning RCS Messaging solutions with global connectivity. Interop Technologies is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, with regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operates fully geo-redundant Network Operations Centers in North America and Europe. Learn more at interoptechnologies.com.

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately held national advanced technology company with a proven legacy of innovation. C Spire is elevating connected living by providing customers with fiber-powered smart homes, AI-enhanced experiences while accelerating tomorrow's business growth with secure fiber networks, AI-driven cloud solutions and intelligent collaboration tools. The company, based in Ridgeland, Miss., is a leading fiber internet provider in Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, and an award-winning tech solutions partner for businesses across 49 states. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or X at www.x.com/cspire.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, APR, CPRC

Director, Corporate Communications

Interop Technologies

lisa.murray@interoptechnologies.com

+1 239-425-9079