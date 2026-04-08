Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MALVERN, Pa., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH) announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 9:00 a.m., U.S. eastern time, on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Vishay has adopted a virtual annual meeting in 2026. The annual meeting will be accessible to stockholders via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VSH2026.

Stockholders will receive a paper or electronic copy of the Company’s proxy statement, annual report to stockholders, proxy card and related materials for the 2026 annual meeting. These materials are also available for viewing, free of charge, on the Internet at ir.vishay.com.

To participate in the virtual meeting, stockholders will need the control number included in their proxy card or on their voting instruction form. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but they will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the virtual event.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and healthcare markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

+1-610-644-1300