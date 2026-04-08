Top 5 Global Corporation Expands Bond Coverage to Brazil, Marking Fourth Country Deployment

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that one of the largest multinational corporations in the United States—ranked among the five largest globally—has expanded its use of Bond to include employees in Brazil. This marks the fourth country in which the company has deployed Bond’s services, following initial adoption in the United States and subsequent international expansion. If deployed across the company’s global workforce, the engagement represents a potential annual revenue opportunity of approximately $2 million for Bond, another demonstration of Bond’s ability to scale within large enterprise customers.

“This important expansion highlights several strategic dynamics,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond. “First, this is one of the most technologically, operationally, and financially advanced companies in the world. They selected Bond three years ago and have steadily expanded coverage—beginning in the U.S. and now extending across four countries.”

“Second, once the decision was made to extend coverage to Brazil, Bond mobilized rapidly. Within three months, we established the full operational foundation to deliver our services in Brazil, including Portuguese language support, a local command center, and integration with local authorities. This is only possible given our AI-powered technology platform, which greatly reduces the costs and timelines for expanding internationally.”

“Third, we are only at the early stages of realizing the commercial potential of Brazil for Bond. 2025 was mostly about foundation building, and we are now mobilizing to expand commercially and are beginning to see returns on our investments.”

“And fourth, once corporations adopt Bond for their employees, they typically expand coverage across their workforce—serving executives as well as employees across all roles and geographies. This reflects strong customer retention, high satisfaction, and recurring revenue potential.”

“With each leading enterprise deployment, we continue to approach a tipping point where Bond becomes a global standard for employee safety and corporate duty of care,” Mr. Kempel concluded.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. TG-17, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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