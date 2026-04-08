Bob’s Discount Furniture Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Bob’s Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE: BOBS). The investigation focuses on Bob’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Bob’s Discount Furniture securities?

If you purchased Bob’s Discount Furniture securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 17, 2026, Bob’s Discount Furniture announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 28, 2025. Among other things, the Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of approximately $648.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 8.2% year-over-year. The Company stated that the increase was driven by new stores and comparable sales growth.

The Company also disclosed that comparable sales growth was 1.0% for the quarter, and adjusted comparable sales growth was 2.8%. In addition, Bob’s provided fiscal 2026 comparable sales growth guidance of 1.5% to 2.5%.

Prior to these disclosures, in connection with its initial public offering, the Company stated that estimated increases in net revenues were “primarily due to comparable sales growth discussed below and revenue from new stores.” The Company also stated that it had initiatives it believed would continue to increase comparable sales.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Bob’s Discount Furniture complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Bob’s Discount Furniture stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com