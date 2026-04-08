Body Energy Club Continues Strategic Expansion with Community Grand Opening at Park Royal in West Vancouver

WEST VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Energy Club (BEC), renowned for its premium smoothies, nutritional supplements, and healthy grab-and-go meals, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at Park Royal in West Vancouver on Saturday, April 18th. Marking the company’s second storefront on the North Shore, this expansion reinforces BEC’s ongoing commitment to bringing accessible health and nutrition to active communities.

"We are excited to deepen our roots on the North Shore and welcome the West Vancouver community into our new Park Royal home," said Dominick Tousignant, Founder and CEO of Body Energy Club. "Our core focus has always been to provide a one-stop shop for health that pairs exceptional customer service with genuine accessibility—which is why our everyday pricing is consistently 10% to 15% below major grocery chains and big-box retailers. This grand opening is our way of celebrating with the locals and our wellness partners, giving back, and inviting everyone to discover what makes the BEC experience so special."

To celebrate the launch, BEC is hosting a high-energy event packed with exceptional value, interactive fun, and exclusive vendor partnerships. Locals, professionals, and wellness enthusiasts are invited to explore the new store and take advantage of all-day promotions:

50% Off All Superfood Smoothies: Enjoy BEC's made-to-order smoothies at half the price.

Enjoy BEC's made-to-order smoothies at half the price. 20% Off All Supplements: A massive storewide discount on premium vitamins, sports nutrition, and wellness products.

A massive storewide discount on premium vitamins, sports nutrition, and wellness products. Exclusive Gift with Purchase: The first 50 customers who spend $50 or more will receive a complimentary Organika (Beef or Marine) Collagen ($50 value).

The first 50 customers who spend $50 or more will receive a complimentary Organika (Beef or Marine) Collagen ($50 value). 3 Scheduled Giveaways: Product drops happening precisely at 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM (arrive early!) for the first 25 customers making a purchase ($100+ value each).

Product drops happening precisely at 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM (arrive early!) for the first 25 customers making a purchase ($100+ value each). Interactive Fun & Prizes: Brand demos, raffles, and a "Spin the Wheel" station loaded with prizes.





Community members are encouraged to stop by early to join the festivities, meet the team, and experience the trusted brand that has become a staple in the wellness industry.

About Body Energy Club

Founded in 2002 in a cozy 500-square-foot space on Davie Street in downtown Vancouver, Body Energy Club has grown into a leading wellness destination with locations across the Greater Vancouver Area, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Offering nutrient-rich smoothies and bowls, cold-pressed juices, supplements, and healthy meals, BEC serves everyone—from elite athletes to everyday wellness seekers and families—with the belief that optimal health should be accessible to all. Customers can shop in-store, order online across Canada, or use the BEC app for convenient pickup and delivery.

For more information about the Park Royal Grand Opening, please visit Eventbrite or follow along on social media at @bodyenergyclub.

Media Contact: Dominick Tousignant, Founder and CEO dominick@bodyenergyclub.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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